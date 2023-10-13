Some thoughts heading into the second half of the season & the special teams stats at the halfway point...



Field goals



Liam Connor

5-5, 100%

20-29 yards - 1-1

30-39 yards - 2-2

40-49 yards - 2-2

Longest - 42 yards



Punting



Loren Diloreto

14 punts, 532 yards

Longest - 51 yards

Fair catches - 7

Touchbacks - 0

Inside the 20 - 3

50+ yard punts - 3

Punts blocked - 0



Sam Candotti

10 punts, 370 yards

Longest - 43 yards

Fair catches - 5

Touchbacks - 0

Inside the 20 - 7

50+ yard punts - 0

Punts blocked - 0



Kickoffs



Luca Lombardo

29 KO's, 1709 yards

Touchbacks - 9

Out of bounds - 2



Connor Lytton

2 KO's, 79 yards

Touchbacks - 0

Out of bounds - 0



Thoughts heading into the final six games...



1. Ride the Castellanos wave



At this point, just embrace who you are and become a full fledged running team with play action thrown in here and there. This offensive line can get after people and get into a rhythm, Castellanos clearly can handle a heavy work load and you eliminate his need for tough decision making. I'm not saying throw the ball like 5 times a game, but more designed runs and owning the line of scrimmage against a pretty week schedule down the stretch might be their best bet.



2. Keep feeding Garwo



Along those same lines, after two good performances, it seems like this team finally has its full run game back. Use it. Garwo, Robichaux and others need to keep eating. Keep other offenses off the field and just own the game. Army made me believe this team can embrace being a clock-killing, grind-it-out team more than they have been. It doesn't all have to fall on Castellanos; shoulders.



3. Need way more turnovers



After putting up these stats this week I was floored at how few interceptions and overall turnovers this team has. The forced fumble numbers were decent, but BC needs a whole lot more ball-hawking out of its secondary. You can run the ball all you want to try and keep teams off the field, but if you're not stealing possessions from the other team, you're going to be in shootouts you don't want to be in. There's zero reason why Army should have scored as much as they did. Need to create more turnovers.



4. Let the D-line get after it



As Hafley as talked about, the QB styles the Eagles have faced have made pinning their ears back and getting to the QB more difficult, but the remaining schedule should allow for more dialing up of blitzes and things like that. Getting in QBs' faces and rushing throws is one way to help out the secondary when it comes to turnovers and having to cover less. The talent is there and the performance against Virginia showed what that unit is capable of when the staff dials it up.



5. Where are the tight ends?



The tight end production numbers are down right putrid. Need way more from those guys as pass catchers. Even the heaviest of run teams needs to rely on tight ends - particularly in the red zone - and BC is no different. The receivers are good, but Castellanos' life would be far easier with those guys actually being options instead of traffic cones.



6. Linebackers need to produce more too



DePalma and Arnold have been okay, but that unit is still an issue, especially tackling in the open field. Need more out of some other guys like Blackwell and McGowan, among others. Those guys have done the best they can, but will ultimately wear down if they're relied on as heavily as they have been so far.



7.. Don't play down to competition



8-3 or 7-4 is legitimately on the table. UConn is terrible, PItt and old friend (now tight end) Phil Jurkovec isn't good. Georgia Tech obviously played well against Miami but they're far from unbeatable. Syracuse isn't who many thought they would be. Miami here in (possibly) some crappy weather at noon the day after Thanksgiving is a spot you can catch them napping. BC has to avoid doing what it did against NIU and not play down to these poor teams the rest of the way. If they do, a legitimate, non-joke-of-a-bowl-game is in the cards. I just really don't want to cover the Fenway Bowl at 11 AM on a Wednesday...





