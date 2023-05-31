There's good news and bad news Eagles fans, depending on how you look at it.

On Wednesday, NCAA teams around the country got confirmation for the start times of select games in 2023. The ACC announced Boston College will have four games kicking off at noon, with three of them at home to open the season.



This is good for those that like to be home by five, but not so great for those looking to party on Friday night, recover and then wake up for the tailgate on Saturday.For those in the media and more importantly, the team, this is great news. Those getting-home-at-one-in-the-morning games are brutal.



Since Hafley took over, for whatever reason, BC has had some really weird stretches during the year with 7, 8, or 3 P.M. kickoffs. The ability to get into a true rthym from a week-to-week has been an issue. Is it why the team only won three games last year? Of course not, but if this team is getting off to a hot start in 2023, it'll be helpful to have some consistency early on. I'd be stunned if someone with the program or the school - or both - didn't vouch for more noon kicks on the team's behalf.



The home opener on September 2 against Northern Illinois, Week 2 against Holy Cross and the big early tilt against Florida State in Week 3 are all the classic 12 P.M. kick. The day after Thanksgiving on Friday November 24 against Miami is also going to be a noon kickoff.



BC also learned that the game against Syracuse on Friday, November 3 will be at 7:30 and the matchup against old friends Phil Jurkovec and Frank Cignetti on Thursday November 16 at Pittsburgh will be a 7 P.M. start.



Start getting those kegs and eggs ready BC fans.