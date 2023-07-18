If you can't make the Reese's Senior Bowl as an NFL Draft prospect, the East-West Shrine Game is one heck of a 'consolation prize' while trying to build your resumé.



Several Eagles have been part of the East-West Shrine game in the last few years before getting a crack at proving themselves in The League, and on Monday, those that scout for the game revealed the 1000 prospect watch list prior to the 2023 CFB season kicking off.



The Eagles were well-represented with seven guys making the list. Christian Mahogany, Elijah Jones, George Takacs, Pat Garwo III, Ryan O'Keefe, Ozzy Trapillo and Kyle Hergel all made the cut. In total, nine of New England's 16 D1 schools were represented with a total of 25 players. BC had the most, followed by UConn with five and Holy Cross with four.



Harvard, UNH, Yale, Sacred Heart, URI, Merrimack also had at least one player on the list.



Mahogany is a guy who should ultimately be playing in the Reese's game if he has the year he's capable of having. Ryan O'Keefe could be a Reese's guy as well if his speed and explosiveness translate into this offense. Ozzy and Kyle will be interesting follow's all year for the East-West committee because they too could have big bounce-back seasons like Mahogany if everyone stays healthy. In Hergel's case it wouldn't be a bounce back as much as it would be a "told you so" type of season for those that believe his stature could be a hinderance. Takacs, Jones and Garwo will probably need to turn some heads with eye-popping numbers to end up making the game, but the fact that all of these guys are even on the list means someone somewhere believes they're worthy of at least keeping an eye on heading into the regular season.



ACC ALSO ANNOUNCES REPS FOR MEDIA DAY NEXT WEEK



When BC heads down to North Carolina for ACC Media Day next week, it'll be head coach Jeff Hafley. Emmett Morehead, Christian Mahogany and Donovan Ezeiruaku representing the program. Since the ACC is the ACC, media days are split into two separate days. BC will go on Tuesday. All interviews will air live on ACCN as well as ESPN+ throughout the morning and afternoon.





