Four games.



That's all that remains in BC's season, maybe five if they can get at least one more win and become bowl eligible.



But, that's not the goal. The sense of urgency has picked up around the team as seven, eight or even nine wins suddenly isn't too far out of reach. While the path to the ACC title game is difficult given other things the team would need to have happen on top of winning out, it's very much still a possibility.



The Eagles now this can be quite a story given the 1-3 start, and the day-to-day process that's gotten them to 5-3 after four straight wins is now being taken to a new level.



"It does, we're starting to crack down more, starting to do the little things right, starting to just practice harder, focus harder and lock in more because we know what can be done," Thomas Castellanos said on Tuesday after practice. "We know what's at risk and we can go 9-3 or 10-3 with a bowl game. Right now, we're not getting too complacent, not getting too comfortable or anything like that. We're going to remember those losses that we lost...we're going to just continue to work hard and go day-in and day-out and try to get the job done."



Guys like Jack Conley - who heard all the noise and suffered through the abysmal 2022 season - shared the same sentiments on Tuesday afternoon, as did George Rooks, who's stepped his game up on the defensive line and will need to continue to do so.



"Of course," Rooks said of the sense of urgency ticking up a bit. "You can say that each game is different, but November, it's very important for all of us, especially the way the ACC is going right now. We just have to keep on pushing ourselves and win these next four games, but right now we need to focus on Syracuse."



"Yeah, you know, we want to play our best ball in November, there's no hiding that," added Conley. "So, something we talk about a lot is people will remember November and they don't remember as much the beginning of the season. We just have to keep going back to that theme, ascending and keep getting better as time goes."



It's November. Can the Eagles finally step on the gas and finish that memorable season that the fan base has been clamoring for?



The urgency is there, hopefully the results follow.