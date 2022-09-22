Florida State reloaded its wide receiver corps through the transfer portal this offseason, and it's been paying off. The Seminoles brought in Mycah Pittman from Oregon, Johnny Wilson from Arizona State and Deuce Spann from Illinois. That trio has combined for 24 catches, 402 receiving yards and two touchdowns through three weeks of action. Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley referred to Wilson as "the giant" Tuesday. Eagles linebacker Kam Arnold noted that you have to treat Wilson like a tight end. Those are fitting descriptions considering the Calabasas, California, native stands 6-foot-7. Wilson starred last week at Louisville, catching seven balls for 149 yards and two scores. Pair him with Ontaria Wilson—a redshirt senior who led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns in 2021—and you have a strong 1-2 punch that spearheads a deep wideout room. "They have guys on the perimeter that they want to get the ball in their hands," Hafley said Tuesday. "They got some big guys, they got some fast guys. They have a good, athletic tight end. "But I certainly believe it starts with them running the football."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MYXN0IHRpbWUgRlNVJiMzOTtzIGdyb3VuZCBnYW1lIGdvdCBvZmYg dG8gdGhpcyBnb29kIGEgc3RhcnQuLi4gaXQgZW5kZWQgd2VsbC48YnI+PGJy PkZTVSB5YXJkcyBvbiBkZXNpZ25lZCBydW5zLCAxc3QgMyBnYW1lczo8YnI+ PGJyPjIwMjI6IDc2MiB5YXJkcywgOCBURDxicj4yMDIxOiA1MjQsIDQ8YnI+ MjAyMDogNTIzLCA1PGJyPjIwMTk6IDQ0OCwgNDxicj4yMDE4OiAzMzgsIDI8 YnI+MjAxNzogMzI2LCAxPGJyPjIwMTY6IDUxMSwgNTxicj4yMDE1OiA2ODIs IDY8YnI+MjAxNDogMzkwLCA2PGJyPjIwMTM6IDc5NCB5YXJkcywgMTEgVEQ8 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyDwn5Kr8J+FsO+4j+KZiO+4j/CfhpQgKEBBRGF2aWRIYWxl Sm9pbnQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQURhdmlkSGFs ZUpvaW50L3N0YXR1cy8xNTcxMTQ3Mzk1NDA4MzE0MzY4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

FSU has the top rushing offense in the ACC. The Seminoles, who rank 11th nationally in that department, are averaging 242.3 yards per game on the ground. They have four running backs who are posting at least 5.7 rushing yards per tote. It's a group headlined by Treshaun Ward, who is averaging a head-turning 7.6 yards per pop so far this year. Ward—a 5-foot-10, 192-pound redshirt sophomore—has piled up 302 yards on 40 carries with a long of 46 yards. Then there's Oregon transfer Trey Benson, who has ripped off a run of 43 yards. Benson's yards per carry average (7.0) sticks out, too, as he's registered 190 yards on 27 attempts. The Seminoles' rushing attack is made even more dynamic by a starting quarterback in Jordan Travis who can make things happen with his legs. Offensive coordinator/O-Line coach Alex Atkins will call designed runs for Travis, and, sometimes, the veteran dual threat takes off while scrambling. Travis' status is up in the air after he left last week's game at Louisville with a leg injury. That said, he has unexpectedly practiced this week. "I have a ton of respect for him," Hafley said of Travis. "He's a tough kid, so I wouldn't be surprised if he played this week at all. ... Much improved. I think he's playing as well as any quarterback in the ACC right now." Travis has elevated his game through the air, completing 44-of-65 attempts (66.7%) for 624 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception this season. He even started the Louisville game 11-of-11. But if Travis can't go Saturday night, his backup, Tate Rodemaker, will be under center. Rodemaker initially struggled against Louisville. After halftime, though, things began to click for the athletic redshirt sophomore. Rodemaker, who Hafley acknowledged can use his legs as well, quarterbacked FSU to victory over the Cardinals, finishing 6-of-10 for 109 yards, two touchdowns and a pick. "Strong arm," Hafley said of Rodemaker. "Maybe the strongest arm that I've seen so far this year on tape, just watching him throw the ball and release it."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGlzIGEgZ3JlYXQgYW5nbGUgb2YgVGF0ZSBSb2RlbWFrZXLi gJlzIGJvbWIgdG8gSm9obm55IFdpbHNvbi4gSnVzdCBhYm91dCBhIHBlcmZl Y3QgdGhyb3cgd2hpY2ggdHJhdmVsZWQgbmVhcmx5IDUwIHllYXJzIHRocm91 Z2ggdGhlIGFpciBpbiBhIGh1cnJ5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v SXZnU2RUZk5xNiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0l2Z1NkVGZOcTY8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQ3VydCBXZWlsZXIgKEBDdXJ0TVdlaWxlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DdXJ0TVdlaWxlci9zdGF0dXMvMTU3MTYx MzY2ODcxODA4ODE5Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIg MTgsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==