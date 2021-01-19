EagleAction - Season Review: Tight End

During the 2019 season, three of Boston College’s top-six receivers were tight ends. The year before that, seven BC tight ends hauled in multiple catches. The position was a staple of Steve Addazio’s 12-personnel, run-oriented offense. But, following the Eagles’ 2019 regular season finale, Addazio was fired, and, soon after, what was once the team’s deepest position group grew extremely thin. Jake Burt, Korab Idrizi, and Chris Garrison—all of whom logged 20-plus receptions with the Eagles—graduated, leaving Hunter Long as the lone returning BC tight end with substantial game experience. Despite the microscope on his play and, overall, elevated expectations for the NFL hopeful, Long thrived, putting up some of the best numbers at the position in program history.

Overview Coming off a redshirt sophomore campaign in which he led the Eagles with 509 receiving yards, Long was almost a sure bet for a breakout season in 2020. The question became, though, how would new offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. use the 6-foot-5 tight end? Long was heavily featured in Cignetti’s pro-style offense, which did anything but restrict the label of “perimeter player” to wide receivers. The Exeter, New Hampshire, native motioned in the backfield, skirted out to the flat, lined up in the slot and outside, turned upfield on double move routes—in short, he was used everywhere in nearly every way. He became quarterback Phil Jurkovec’s security blanket and recorded catches in bunches. As the season progressed, defenses dialed in on Long, however, the extra attention he was getting simply opened up the field for BC’s wide receivers, who made the most of the opportunity. While Long emerged as a star, second-string tight end Spencer Witter got some looks, too. The redshirt freshman played 310 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, reeled in a few critical receptions, and brought extra tonnage for run packages. Season Stats Long tallied 57 catches, the most of any FBS tight end this season, and the second most of any BC tight end in single-season history (Pete Mitchell had 66 in 1993). Long brought down six or more receptions in five games, including the Eagles’ first four outings of the year. To put that in perspective, before this season, Long had not caught more than four passes in a game during his BC career. He rounded out the year with 685 receiving yards—as far as tight ends go, second only to Florida’s Kyle Pitts, a potential top-10 pick. Witter’s first career catch went for a 22-yard gain late in the third quarter against Texas State. The reception moved the chains on 3rd-and-13 and was part of a much-needed, 12-play scoring drive that cut the Eagles’ 14-point deficit in half. All in all, he had six catches for 68 yards and no touchdowns in 10 games. Not the same as Long’s four-catch, 103-yard, two-touchdown redshirt freshman season but a good start to his career nonetheless.

After back-to-back negative plays, BC picks up a much-needed 1st Down.



On 3rd-and-13, Phil Jurkovec patiently waits in the pocket before finding a wide-open Spencer Witter (first career catch) for a gain of 22 yards. pic.twitter.com/Su2RqSkL2N — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) September 27, 2020

PFF Review Long graded out as the best offensive player on the Eagles in 2020. And it wasn’t even the first time he’s done that in his BC career. Granted he played only 131 snaps as a redshirt freshman in 2018, but his 80.4 rating was tops on the team that year. This year, Long’s score of 83.3 was 14.7 points higher than his offensive grade from 2019, his first season of extended playing time. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the tight end’s best game on paper came in the season opener at Duke, where he snatched seven passes, including a one-hander and an outstretched 36-yard grab, for 93 yards and a touchdown. Long registered a 93.1 offensive grade in Durham. It was one of three games this season when he also earned a run blocking grade above 70. The other two were at Virginia Tech (74.5) and against Notre Dame (71.6). For the season, Long improved in that department significantly, jumping from a score of 42.9 in 2019 to an impressive 70.6. Additionally, Long notched the highest receiving grade (83.2) on the team. When stacked up against the rest of the country’s tight ends, that mark was good for 21st. For reference, Pitts finished with a receiving grade of 96.1. Witter, on the other hand, posted a 60.9 score in that category. Yet it’s worth noting that the West Hartford, Connecticut, product didn’t drop a pass and caught six of his eight targets. Witter’s run blocking grade (43.5), the second worst on the team, weighed down his offensive grade, which clocked out at 47.7. The Good Long was targeted more than any other tight end in the country this season, and it wasn’t particularly close. In fact, BC quarterbacks went his way 89 times in 2020. No other tight end was targeted more than 67 times. Now, of course, with COVID-19, the number of games played factors in, but such a disparity between Long and the rest of the field in that department is eye-catching. It speaks volumes about Jurkovec and Dennis Grosel’s trust in their tight end. When BC needed to keep a drive alive, Long was there. Of his 57 receptions, 14 came on third down, and nine of those moved the sticks. He racked up 35 first downs this season, tied with Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar for the second most of any tight end in the nation (Pitts was first). Not only was the Second-Team AP All-American reliable, but he was versatile, too. Close to a quarter of his targets (23.6%) occurred when he was in the slot, and 11.2% of the passes thrown his way were 20 or more yards downfield, according to PFF. As far as Witter is concerned, the two-star tight end showcased speed in the open field and the ability to highpoint the ball. BC’s quarterbacks looked comfortable targeting him, and three of his six catches went for 10-plus yards. The Bad There wasn’t much Long didn’t do well in 2020. He did have three drops this season, two of which came against then-No. 12 North Carolina (he had nine catches in that game), but his 5% drop rate was never a concern. One drawback of his reliability was that BC quarterbacks might have trusted him a tad too much. Jurkovec and Grosel combined for a 92.2 NFL passer rating when targeting Long, the fourth-lowest yielded by BC’s qualifying receivers, per PFF. Because Long was a safety valve, the ball was occasionally forced his way, resulting in sandwich hits in traffic, interceptions, and a few close calls.

Phil Jurkovec throws his second INT of the night.



Looking for Hunter Long down the seam, he tries to fit a pass into a tight window. It's deflected and ends up in the hands of Brion Murray.



The Hokies now have five takeaways. pic.twitter.com/xS11xiRCda — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) October 18, 2020

A three-and-out for BC, and UVA's offense will come back out. Dennis Grosel was nearly picked by Nick Jackson here.



Hunter Long played good defense to avoid the turnover. pic.twitter.com/w564t41h6X — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) December 5, 2020