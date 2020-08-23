Scouting new BC commit Cole Batson
Over the weekend Boston College added a commitment from San Clemente, Calif., senior Cole Batson, a 6'4, 184-pound athlete and a three-star prospect.Ranked the No. 90 prospect in the talent gold mi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news