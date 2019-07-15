News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-15 07:00:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Scouting Hans Lillis

Mmxbrspcs8wejybdxoj6
Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

Earlier this summer Boston College landed a commitment from Fort Washington (Md.) Germantown Academy tight end Hans Lillis.With tight end an important position for BC in this class, the Eagles plan...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}