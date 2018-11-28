It appears that Boston College's long-awaited coaching announcement didn't involve Steve Addazio at all: On Wednesday morning, Bowling Green hired Boston College's former offensive coordinator Scot Loeffler as its new head coach.

"Bowling Green has a rich football tradition along with an incredible academic reputation," said Loeffler, whose wife, Amie, is an alum. "I'm honored to be a part of this great University. My family and I look forward to developing a program that will make all BG faculty members, students, former players, alumni and fans proud!"

In 2016, Loeffler inherited the Power Five's worst offense when he arrived from Virginia Tech in the wake of the Eagles' dismal 3-9 finish. Under Loeffler, who has also called plays and served as quarterbacks coach since last year, the offense steadily improved. In 2018, BC scored 40+ points in four its first five games and finished second in the ACC to Clemson in chunk plays of 20+ yards. The team's tempo has been key, too, finishing 18th in total plays this season.

Loeffler, who at 44 years old has developed seven NFL-caliber quarterbacks (Tom Brady, Tim Tebow, Brian Griese, Chad Henne, Drew Henson, John Navarre, and Logan Thomas), has slowly brought along redshirt sophomore Anthony Brown, who finished his second season with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Thanks to Loeffler, BC's downfield attack has been somewhat revitalized.

"Scot is a great match for BGSU," University president Bob Moosbrugger said. "He is a veteran coach, an Ohio native, served under Hall of Fame coaches, and is regarded as one of the top offensive minds in college football."

SB Nation's Jason Kirk wrote, "Scott Loeffler hiring grade: D. He’s only been an OC, so let’s look at his offenses: as he’s coached four different teams, his offenses have ranked Nos. 32, 73, 91, 94, 72, 124, 101, and 95 in opponent-adjusted S&P+. The old joke about the majority of his resume being 'was Tom Brady’s position coach at Michigan' seems to still apply."

Whether Loeffler can effectively make the jump to head coach will be interesting to watch, but for the Eagles, a bigger question remains: Who will call the plays next year?