With practice set to start this week, (originally Friday, maybe Wednesday or Thursday now) I figured I'd follow up what Justin did and try to pick games for the season.



As you all know by now, I'm much higher on this team than most, pretty much because I can't handle writing the exact same thing every week again during another 3-9 campaign. I'm not going with scores because I'm a betting man and that feels like bad juju, but I can't wait to see how much hate I get for this...



Week 1 - Win vs. NIU (1-0) No chance this team trips up Week 1 at home with all the talk of bouncing back. If they do, then yikes.



Week 2 - Win vs. Holy Cross (2-0) - Sneaky tough game early on. Holy Cross is as advertised in terms of being tough, physical and extremely skilled at the QB and receiver positions.They also have arguably the best FCS LB in the country in Jacob Dobbs who can single-handily effect the run game. However, I do think this is a bounce back year for BC so I expect them to win this by 17, but it's going to be a grind until late in the second half.



Week 3 - Loss vs. Florida State (2-1) - Florida State also has a head coach in his fourth season, but they're further along in the rebuild process and able to attract and recruit a different kind of athlete than BC is for multiple reasons. Jordan Travis could be a Hesiman Candidate and while I think BC will be competitive in every game, I've got to take the Seminoles. There is always the possibility that BC actually gets a sold out crowd and FSU has a lackluster start because of the noon kick, but those are big ifs.



Week 4 - Win @ Louisville (3-1) - First road trip of the year and a bit of a statement game. Louisville was 8-5 last year, but the Eagles squeaked out the one-point win at home. I think the returning experience all over the field will be key in road games this season and it comes through here with a turnover to ice a small lead.



Week 5 - Win vs. Virginia (4-1) - If they're the team I think they are, you don't blow momentum after a big home win by laying an egg the next week. The Eagles have had far too many home duds in the Hafley era, so winning at Alumni should be expected, not hoped for if the program believes everything its been saying. The Cavs went 3-7 and their basketball team just got court stormed in Conte. Momentum stays with BC here.



Week 6 - Win @ Army (5-1) - Again, momentum for this team is going to be big I think. They'll enjoy this trip and take in the historical significance of what's around them, but it'll also be a business trip. Absolutely cannot lose to this team, no matter how much they've improved. I'd say 10 points here but could be 14.



Week 7 - BYE



Week 8 - Win @ Georgia Tech (6-1) - It feels like this will be one of those 'which team is actually turning the corner' kind of games. The Jackets were 5-7 last year but should be better. Tough ACC road game, but I think this offense can hurt teams so many different ways that GT can't keep up.



Week 9 Win vs. UConn (7-1) - Revenge game. Hot team will unquestionably remember what happened last year down in Connecticut. UConn is probably going to be a game or two better than they were last year as well, but BC should have more talent. This one could be entertaining. Eagles win by at least two TD's though and keep it rolling.



Week 10 Loss @ Syracuse (7-2) - Didn't see that one coming did ya? Cuse has been building their program back up and while only going 7-6 last year, they did finish third in the ACC Atlantic. They're a bit further ahead here (assuming they haven't been ravaged by injuries or severely underperformed) and I think the Orange squeeze it out on (pun absolutely intended) on a late field goal.



Week 11 - Win vs. Virginia Tech (8-2) - Hokies went 3-8 last year despite the 27-10 win over the Eagles in Week 2. That game really could have been 45-10 if you go back and look at it, but BC showed some legitimate fight. Now at home late in the season with the best year in a long, long time still in progress. BC by 10 at least.



Week 12 - Loss @ Pitt (8-3) - Phil's not playing (injured again by this point), but Pitt is obviously still very, very good. Short week too, little less juice during the week with Jurkovec being out. Close game, Panthers grind it out at home in the end.



Week 13 - Win vs. Miami (9-3) - Thanksgiving weekend. Nine wins on the line. Rivalry renewed. Looking to respond after the Pitt loss. Like Florida State, Miami can recruit a different kind of athlete and may be much better than I expect after going 5-7, but clearly I think it's a special year for BC. Can't lose this one to the Canes heading into bowl season.



Yes, I legitimately believe all of these. Maybe it's because I don't have true BC allegiances and don't expect them to let me down constantly, but I just think there's legitimate talent here that's being doubted. Not only that, but this schedule is 10 times easier than it's been in years past. There's real reason to believe they can have a special run from September-December.



They could also make me look absurdly stupid and completely fall on their face. That's the beauty of following and covering sports. Either way, I'm looking forward to the ride for Eagle Action during my first full season with Rivals.



