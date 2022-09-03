There were more gaps in Boston College's rushing defense than there were in the top deck bleachers of Alumni Stadium during Saturday's season opener against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights, who finished with 212 rushing yards, ran the ball down the Eagles' throat in what turned out to be the game-winning drive. There were 12 plays in the 96-yard series, and 11 of them were on the ground. "That's probably the most disheartening part," BC head coach Jeff Hafley said. The last chunk came on a 22-yard Salaam Al-Shadee touchdown scamper. Graduate BC cornerback Elijah Jones said it left the same bad taste in his mouth as when the Eagles gave up 293 rushing yards to Syracuse in the Carrier Dome last year. There were shades of BC's 2021 mishaps throughout the 2022 opener, notably a bad snap exchange—which gifted Rutgers its second touchdown—and poor pass protection. Despite at one point being up nine points in the third quarter, the Eagles, who fumbled six times (lost one) and threw two interceptions, couldn't put away Rutgers, which left Chestnut Hill with a 22-21 win, its first victory over BC since 1991. "We know we should have won that game," wide receiver Zay Flowers said. "We know we gave it away."

With five new starters, BC's inexperienced offensive line struggled mightily. The Eagles (0-1) allowed four sacks and eight tackles for loss. Twice, running back Pat Garwo III, a 1,000-yard rusher in 2021 who finished with 25 yards on 14 carries Saturday, was stuffed for a loss of four yards. Rutgers (1-0) had its own issues on offense. The Scarlet Knights alternated between quarterbacks Gavin Wimsatt—a former four star with dual-threat ability—and Evan Simon—more of a pocket passer who backed up the injured Noah Vedral last season—as they mustered just six first downs in the opening half. BC got on the board first, in large part because of excellent field position from a Rutgers three-and-out. First, Eagles signal caller Phil Jurkovec hooked up with his old Notre Dame teammate, tight end George Takacs, for a gain of 29 yards. Jurkovec and Takacs were on the same page all day. In fact, Takacs surpassed his Notre Dame career receiving total with 84 yards on seven receptions. Soon enough, Flowers scored his first touchdown of the season, making a great mid-air adjustment to the ball in the end zone while staking BC to a 7-0 lead. Rutgers nearly countered, but because of an array of penalties—Rutgers mounted 10 infractions on the day—a 1st-and-Goal transformed into a 4th-and-Goal from the BC 43-yard line. The ensuing drive featured the first of two Jurkovec picks. He was looking for Flowers, who was draped in double coverage, and Rutgers' Christian Braswell was there for the interception. The Scarlet Knights scored two touchdowns off BC turnovers, and the first came via creative play-calling from offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson. Running back Kyle Monangai flipped the ball to slot wide receiver Aron Cruickshank on a reverse, and Cruickshank zoomed 26 yards to the end zone.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMzoyMCBsZWZ0IGluIFEyOiBCQyA3LCBSdXRnZXJzIDYuPGJyPjxi cj5SZXZlcnNlLCByZXZlcnNlLiBTb21lIGNyZWF0aXZlIHBsYXkgY2FsbGlu ZyBieSBSdXRnZXJzIE9DIFNlYW4gR2xlZXNvbi4gUkIgS3lsZSBNb25hbmdh aSBmbGlwcyB0aGUgYmFsbCB0byBzbG90IFdSIEFyb24gQ3J1aWNrc2hhbmsg b24gYSByZXZlcnNlLjxicj48YnI+Q3J1aWNrc2hhbmsgem9vbXMgMjYgeWFy ZHMgdG8gdGhlIGVuZCB6b25lIHRvIGNhcCBhIDUtcGxheSwgNjEteWFyZCBU RCBkcml2ZS4gTWlzc2VkIFBBVCwgdGhvdWdoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby81ekxJaVFIeVlOIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNXpMSWlRSHlZTjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbmR5IEJhY2tzdHJvbSAoQGFuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20p IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYW5keWJhY2tzdHJvbS9z dGF0dXMvMTU2NjEwNzI5ODUxODM4MDU0ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

But Rutgers place kicker Jude McAtamney missed the extra point. The Scarlet Knights' one-point deficit soon became an eight-point hole after Flowers gobbled up his fair share of yards after the catch on the ensuing drive. The speedy wideout was the heartbeat of the Eagles' offense Saturday. He piled up a career-high 10 receptions for 117 yards, in addition to 16 more yards on the ground, courtesy of two carries. His second touchdown, a 25-yard catch and run, capped a 10-play, 79-yard drive that put BC up, 14-6. The score stayed that way until intermission, even though an Elijah Jones interception put the Eagles in position for more points. Unfortunately for Hafley and Co., place kicker Connor Lytton—who missed only one field goal all last season—pushed a 44-yarder wide right. BC got the ball to start the second half, however, a low snap from redshirt freshman center Drew Kendall resulted in a fumble that Jurkovec couldn't recover. A couple plays later, Monangai punched the ball into the paint. The Scarlet Knights failed to convert the two-point attempt, though. That said, the Eagles did respond. Jurkovec used a trio of passes that went for 10 or more yards to push BC downfield. In the red zone, the redshirt senior dialed up a backshoulder fade for sophomore Jaden Williams.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj44OjMzIGxlZnQgaW4gUTM6IEJDIDIxLCBSdXRnZXJzIDEyLjxicj48 YnI+QW4gdXAtYW5kLWRvd24gRWFnbGVzIGRyaXZlIGVuZHMgd2l0aCBhIHRv dWNoZG93bi4gUUIgUGhpbCBKdXJrb3ZlYyBoaXRzIEphZGVuIFdpbGxpYW1z IGZvciBhIGJhY2sgc2hvdWxkZXIgZmFkZSBpbiB0aGUgZW5kIHpvbmUuPGJy Pjxicj5TZWNvbmQgc3RyYWlnaHQgb3BlbmVyIFdpbGxpYW1zIGhhcyBzY29y ZWQuPGJyPjxicj5KdXJrb3ZlYyBub3cgaGFzIHRocmVlIHBhc3NpbmcgdG91 Y2hkb3ducyB0b2RheS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2t6Z3J5MGc4 b1MiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9remdyeTBnOG9TPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEFuZHkgQmFja3N0cm9tIChAYW5keWJhY2tzdHJvbSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbmR5YmFja3N0cm9tL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY2MTI3 NTUwNTcyNTcyNjcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAz LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=