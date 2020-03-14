Rounding up BC's most recent football offers
Boston College has sent out several additional offers in the past couple of days.Eagle Action rounds them up as always here below.In the coming days and weeks, we'll be reaching out to most or all ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news