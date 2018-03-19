Heading into the 2018-2019 season, Boston College isn’t exactly flushed with open roster spots. Actually, as of right now, they have zero open spots, with 13 scholarship players set to be returning next season or coming into the program. For the purposes of this article, I am assuming Deontae Hawkins will not be returning to Boston College (which is a 99.9% certainty).

BC's current 2018-2019 would look like this:





(2) Incoming Freshmen:

Wynston Tabbs, G, 6’2”, 3 Stars

Jarius Hamilton, F, 6’8”, 4 Stars





(4) Rising Sophomores:

Steffon Mitchell, F, 6’8”

Luka Kraljevic, F/C, 6’10”

Vin Baker Jr., G/F, 6’7”

Avery Wilson, PG, 6’3”





(4) Rising Juniors:

Ky Bowman, PG, 6’1”

Jared Hamilton, G/F, 6’4” (Transfer from Georgia Southern, eligible to play in January)

Nik Popovic, C, 6’10”

Johncarlos Reyes, C, 6’11” (Redshirt Junior)





(3) Rising Seniors:

Jerome Robinson, G, 6’7”

Jordan Chatman, G, 6’5”

Ervins Meznieks, F, 6’7”





Looking at the breakdown of the roster, there isn’t room to add any players (high school recruits or transfers) without losing someone, but there are still a few ways that can be done. Firstly, a spot would open up if Jerome Robinson leaves for the NBA Draft. While it’s certainly likely Jerome explores his NBA options and goes through the pre-draft process, he could ultimately decide to return to Boston College as late as June 12 (the NBA’s early entry withdrawal deadline). If BC isn’t able to open up a roster spot until June, options may be limited at that point to grad transfers. Considering that, BC is undoubtedly better off from an on-court standpoint if Jerome Robinson stays, although it is ultimately unclear how that will play out.

The second option for BC to open up a roster spot would be a player transferring. Of the 13 players slated to be on the team for next year, there are 9 that I would consider to be a 0% transfer chance.

Ky Bowman

Jerome Robinson

Jordan Chatman

Steffon Mitchell

Nik Popovic

Ervins Meznieks

Jared Hamilton

Jarius Hamilton

Wynston Tabbs

Barring something completely out of left field, none of the starters are transferring. Likewise, the three incoming players--the Hamilton brothers and Tabbs--are almost certainly sticking around. Lastly, Ervins Meznieks is not going anywhere. Most programs wouldn’t give up a scholarship to a player who would have to sit out a year and then only have one year of eligibility left, and also there’s zero indication Ervins has any interest in leaving BC.

So that leaves us with four possible players who may be considering transferring (but still unlikely):

Vin Baker Jr.

Avery Wilson

Luka Kraljevic

Johncarlos Reyes





******(A quick disclaimer: I have no knowledge of any of these players being unhappy with the program or the program being unhappy with them, so take the transfer talk moving forward with a grain of salt)******





All four of these players had limited roles this season, and it is unclear what their roles are moving forward.

For Vin Baker Jr., he has potential as a backup shooting guard / small forward, but there is a lot of improvements he needs to make before he can be considered a legitimate rotation piece in a major conference. If Jerome Robinson leaves for the draft, Vin’s situation changes significantly, but if Jerome stays, and with Tabbs and the Hamiltons coming in, the minutes may be hard to come by for the rising sophomore. If Robinson stays, the Eagles will likely be playing in 2018-2019 with a top 6 rotation of:

Bowman

Robinson

Mitchell

Jairus Hamilton

Pop

Chatman

Knowing Coach Christian loves to play his guards big minutes, Bowman, Robinson, and Chatman will likely be scooping up 90%+ of the available minutes at the guard spots. Moreover, if Wynston Tabbs or Jared Hamilton prove to be solid options next year, Vin may find his role even smaller than the 208 minutes he played this year. Maybe another year of development isn’t such a bad thing for Vin, as he still has a lot of work to do on his body, so with minutes hard to come by at Boston College, he may seek opportunities elsewhere, sitting out a year and working on his body further.

With Avery Wilson, the same issues may arise. Playing just 46 minutes all season, Wilson will likely be at the back of a logjam at the guard spots--especially if Robinson stays. With Bowman, Robinson, Chatman, Vin Baker Jr., Wynston Tabbs, and Jared Hamilton all fighting for minutes next year, Avery may see the writing on the wall and look for a program were he is more likely to play--which is a shame because I think Avery has the physical tools to be a rotation level guy.

Luka’s situation, meanwhile, looks a lot better than Baker Jr.’s or Wilson's. This season, Luka and JC were the backups at the 4 and 5 spots after Deontae Hawkins went down and they will likely fight for the same minutes next year. The only issue is that 6’8” Jairus Hamilton will likely take a lot of minutes at both forward spots. Nik Popovic will likely never be a 30+ minute guy, but with Steffon Mitchell and Jairus slotted for most of the minutes at PF, Luka and JC will likely be battling it out for that 4th big spot. For now, I’ll give the nod to Luka Krlaljevic as the likely winner of said battle as he should be able to make some meaningful development over the summer. But again, Pop, Steffon, and Jairus aren’t going anywhere for a while, so the path to a major role is limited for a guy like Luka. If he feels he should be playing 20+ minutes a night, he may look for opportunities elsewhere, but I wouldn’t bet on it.

For JC Reyes, a rising Redshirt Junior, things are complicated. This season, JC was BC’s sixth man, averaging 10 minutes in 34 appearances and he certainly has utility as a bench big moving forward. Unfortunately, the minutes may be hard to come by on BC next year. At 6’11”, JC is exclusively a center, so he’ll be fighting for every minute that Nik Popovic isn’t playing. He’ll likely be battling Luka for those same minutes, and the coaching staff may give the nod to the younger player. With that in mind, it’s not inconceivable that JC may consider leaving BC for a smaller program, but the same principle applies to JC that applies to Ervins--as a team might not want to sink a scholarship into a sitting player for an entire year for limited production moving forward.

By the end of June, I would predict BC has found a way to open up a roster spot. Between Jerome Robinson’s NBA chances and transfer possibilities, it seems likely that we aren’t looking at the full 2018-2019 roster. Obviously, if Jerome leaves, the team will likely be worse next year, but the opportunity to add a transfer or a new recruit could mitigate some of the damage. If Jerome decides to stay and the Eagles are able to open a roster spot through other means, that spot could be attractive for a lot of grad transfers. With Robinson, BC enters next season with a core of:

Bowman

Robinson

Chatman

Mitchell

Jairus Hamilton

Pop

If a spot does open up, BC would benefit greatly be adding an experienced player at any position. A competent backup point guard would be nice and could save Ky and Jerome’s legs. Another wing defender would also be useful, or even a competent defensive big--it’s hard for BC to go wrong with adding someone.

For the most part though, don’t expect much overhaul in this Boston College roster. Aside from the possible departure of Jerome Robinson (we’ll talk more about that later), the core of Ky Bowman, Jordan Chatman, Jairus Hamilton, Steffon Mitchell, Nik Popovic, and Wynston Tabbs will be the heart of Boston College’s roster--and that’s certainly not a bad starting point.