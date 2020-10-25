Rivals250 defensive lineman George Rooks had been inching closer to a decision date but called it off last week in favor of waiting it out to do more research on his final schools. The Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep standout has four schools that he's still considering but he is still trying to find out which one he's most comfortable with.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"We tried to commit but we couldn't figure it out," Rooks said. "Recruiting is kind of crazy right now but I'm down a couple of schools. I just have to figure it out and it's harder with no official visits. That's what a lot of recruits are probably going through right now, just not just me." Boston College: "Coach Vince and coach Hafley are great people," he said. "Their defensive line plays really well and their defensive line coach is really good. I like how they play."

Michigan: "Coach Nua and I have been talking since my freshman year," said Rooks. "It's been awesome and he's a great guy. Coach Harbaugh and coach Brown are great too. "I'm telling people that I'm going to commit sooner or later so of course they've kicking it up a notch," he said. "They just tell me to ease it out. They're going to be happy for me whatever decision I make."

Penn State: "Penn State is great," Rooks said. "I have a good relationship with Coach Scott. He came in like February and we've grown our relationship ever since."

Pittsburgh: "Their defensive line is getting after it," he said. "Patrick Jones, the defensive end, is a great defensive lineman. I've watched him a lot. "Coach Partridge is a great guy," said Rooks. "He's coached guys like JJ Watt so it's cool to talk to him and see what he knows and then see how can I improve my game."

"Like I tell all the coaches, I'll commit sooner than later," he said. "I'm going to try to do it but it's hard. I'm not trying to push it too late but I want to get it over with. "If I had made my decision, I would have already been done with it," Rooks said. "I mostly need to get comfortable. I never made a decision like this in my life before."

RIVALS' REACTION...