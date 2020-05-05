News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-05 22:26:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals analyst Adam Friedman on two recent Jersey commits

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman is an authority on the Power Five prospects and commitments in his region so naturally when two New Jersey prospects -- Jalen Cheek and Andr...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}