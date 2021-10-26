Rivals ACC Media Poll: Week 8 Rankings

Wake Forest outraced Army in a track meet, Kenny Pickett celebrated a win over Clemson with "a cold one" and Virginia's video game offense held off an up-and-down yet feisty Georgia Tech team.

Those three victors occupy the top three spots in this week's Rivals ACC Media Poll, which added two voters to make it 14 total across 12 team sites.

Wake Forest gobbled up 10 first-place votes while Pitt snagged the other four.

Crossover rivals BC and Virginia Tech took huge hits this week after losses to Louisville and Syracuse, respectively. Following their first 4-0 start since 2007, the Eagles have dropped three straight and now are one of two ACC teams winless in conference play. The Hokies, on the other hand, slid below .500 to and fell in the Carrier Dome to a Syracuse team that, albeit much improved, hadn't won a league game in 392 days.

The biggest winners this week were UVA, Louisville and North Carolina, all of which climbed three rungs on the ACC ladder.

Check out the complete poll below.