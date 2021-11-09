Rivals ACC Media Poll: Week 10 Rankings

Poof. Gone goes Wake Forest's College Football Playoff chances after the then-No. 10 Demon Deacons cratered in the fourth quarter against UNC this weekend. The Tar Heels played spoiler, tainting Wake Forest's perfect record and making the ACC even more confusing than it already was.

Still, there wasn't a ton of movement up top in this week's Rivals ACC Media Poll. But Wake Forest is no longer the clear cut No. 1. In fact, Pitt (four) and North Carolina State (five) also received first-place votes after Week 10.

BC was the biggest winner this time around, jumping three spots following its 17-3 Red Bandana Game victory over Virginia Tech. The Hokies, on the other hand, slid to No. 12.

Check out the ACC hierarchy below: