According to Yahoo Sports, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian is expected to become Boston College's next offensive coordinator, replacing new Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler.

Bajakian spent four years as the Buccaneers' QB coach under both Lovie Smith and Dirk Koetter, but wasn't retained by the recently-hired Bruce Arians. Jameis Winston has ranked eighth, 18th, 12th, and 19th in total QBR during Bajakian's tenure. Before his NFL stint, Bajakian served as the OC for Butch Jones at Central Michigan from 2007-09 before following him to Cincinatti and Tennessee, where his offense most recently ranked 62nd in the country in scoring.

Bajakian started his coaching career Delbarton (N.J.) School in 1996 as a QB coach and moved on to Rutgers two years later as a graduate assistant. In 2000, he was named QB coach at Sacred Heart, then spent time as a graduate assistant at Michigan before becoming the QB coach at Central Michigan.

From a recruiting perspective, the New Jersey native fills a key gap left when co-defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile accepted a job at Michigan last week. Bajakian graduated from Bergen Catholic and maintains key connections in the area.



His return to the college scene is also intriguing given the circumstances surrounding his departure in 2014. According to Sports Illustrated, Bajakian verbally committed to the Buccaneers' coaching job, unaware that Central Michigan head coach Dan Enos was resigning to take over the OC job at Arkansas. It was reported that Bajakian was interested in the Central Michigan head coaching job given his ties to the school.



