Reflecting on Virginia Tech: What Did Hafley Say During His Sunday Presser?

Phil Jurkovec dominated headlines this weekend. The Boston College quarterback unexpectedly returned to the field after a six-game hiatus and starred in the Eagles’ 17-3 Red Bandana Game victory. But he wasn’t the only player who stepped in. Redshirt freshman and former four-star BC High prospect Ozzy Trapilo made his first career start at left guard. With free safety Jason Maitre out for the year, sixth year Mike Palmer regained his starting role in the back end. For the second game in a row, JT Thompson II played in Brandon Sebastian’s place at corner. And, perhaps most notably on the defensive side of the ball, Vinny DePalma filled in for Isaiah Graham-Mobley another week at middle linebacker, once again leading the team in total tackles. “He knows what he’s doing,” second-year BC head coach Jeff Hafley said of DePalma Sunday. “If you were to come by our meeting rooms Friday night when we’re all just kind of hanging out, he’s got his iPad out watching tape, probably more than any other player on the team. He’s staying a step ahead. “I can’t say enough about him. And he’s probably gone unnoticed.”

The same goes for BC’s defense, which has improved in practically every major statistical category this season. The Eagles rank 18th nationally in scoring defense (18.8 points per game allowed), 29th in total defense (333.8 yards per game allowed), sixth in passing defense (162.8 yards per game allowed) and 10th in opponent third-down conversion rate (30.5%). The Eagles’ secondary has taken a significant leap forward. When Hafley took over the program in 2019, BC was coming off an abysmal defensive season, in which the Eagles were 122nd in pass defense. Last year, they were tied for 82nd. This time around, they’re smack dab in the middle of the top 10.

Cornerback Elijah Jones has been a big reason why. He leads BC in Pro Football Focus coverage grade (79.5). Jones has given up just 10 receptions on 24 targets while piling up three pass break-ups. “I think he’s playing as well as he’s played all year, really since we’ve been here,” Hafley said. “He’s starting to really press well. I told him today, he’s doing a great job of getting his hands on people, staying square. He’s finishing more violent.” Hafley explained that they’ve started moving Jones around more, matching him up with specific receivers versus just keeping him on the right or left side of the field. His versatility is also seen on special teams, where he’s arguably the Eagles’ best gunner. As far as wearing multiple hats goes, Jones gives nickelback Josh DeBerry a run for his money. DeBerry lines up everywhere and does everything. He’s first on the team with 31 solo tackles, and he had a pair of TFLs in the win over the Hokies, not to mention that he’s right behind Jones in PFF coverage grade (79.4).

Josh DeBerry had five solo tackles, including a sack and two TFLs, against Virginia Tech (Photo: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports).