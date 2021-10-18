Reflecting on N.C. State: What Did Hafley Say During His Sunday Presser?
Boston College went from potentially taking a touchdown lead into halftime of Saturday night’s game against No. 22 North Carolina State to trailing the Wolfpack, 24-7, midway through the third quarter.
A dropped score, missed field goal, no-call forced fumble, muffed punt and interception spiraled the Eagles out of control.
“At that point it kind of felt like a tidal wave hit our guys,” second-year BC head coach Jeff Hafley said Sunday. “And I obviously need to do a better job of making sure they respond.”
BC, now losers of two straight, ultimately fell, 33-7 in an embarrassing Homecoming Weekend defeat to N.C. State, which has now won three of its last four meetings with BC in Chestnut Hill.
Hafley maintained Sunday that N.C. State is the best team the Eagles have faced so far, however, he pointed out that BC didn’t do itself any favors with a collection of missed opportunities.
“I thought we could have executed at a higher level in that first half,” Hafley said. “There were a lot of yards out there. We had guys open. We dropped some balls. And we need to make those plays.”
True freshman wide receiver Jaden Williams emerged as a playmaker this spring and burst onto the scene this fall with three touchdown catches in his first four games. Against N.C. State, though, nothing went right for the Pflugerville, Texas, native. He dropped a trio of passes, one of which Hafley said should have been thrown better but, nonetheless, resulted in a pick.
“I grabbed him on the sideline, and I said, ‘Hey man, you’ve been playing wide receiver your whole life. Just go out and catch the next one,’” Hafley said.
“Those days are going to happen. How you respond to them is gonna be more important than what actually happened. He’s a good player, and he’ll make those catches.”
Tight end Trae Barry was the recipient of the Eagles’ lone touchdown, yet he could have had another if brought down a touch pass from quarterback Dennis Grosel in the second quarter. Wolfpack nickelback Devan Boykin jarred the ball loose on Barry’s way down to the ground, but Hafley said that he knows the Jacksonville State grad transfer believes he should have had it.
Except he didn’t, and that’s just the way things were going for BC. Same thing with Grant Carlson. Carlson came into the game leading the ACC in punt average and was arguably one of the Eagles’ most valuable chess pieces. Then he proceeded to muff a snap and land just one of his four punts inside the 20-yard line.
Hafley was adamant Sunday that Grosel needs to connect with open receivers. The redshirt senior now is a mere 3-of-19 on passes that travel 20-plus yards downfield this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Like he has been much of this year, wide receiver Zay Flowers had a half or full step on the secondary this weekend. Every time, though, Grosel failed to hit the star wideout.
The worst miss was on 1st-and-10 from the N.C. State 45-yard line early in the third quarter. Wolfpack linebacker Jaylon Scott pressured Grosel, but the veteran signal caller got the throw off. He just muscled it too far for Flowers, who nearly tracked it down anyway with his speed.
“We have Zay wide open,” Hafley said. “And we miss it. We couldn’t execute it. I mean he’s wide open. That gets the game to 17-14, crowd gets back in it. It doesn’t happen. So we need to execute better.”
To make matters worse, BC was missing left tackle Tyler Vrabel, who suffered a knee injury late in the first half of the Clemson game. Instead, Jack Conley got the start, and the redshirt sophomore struggled, allowing two sacks and seven total pressures, per PFF.
“He wasn’t strong enough to play,” Hafley said of Vrabel. “We tried to push through during the week. Tyler’s a tough kid. We missed him yesterday. Not taking anything away from Jack, but he’s our starting left tackle with a ton of starts. And that hurt us.”
Hafley is hopeful Vrabel will be able to play at Louisville, and he doesn’t want anyone to push the panic button right now.
He’s confident BC will get better. The Eagles have to, or else what was once a promising start will be remembered as nothing more than a tease.