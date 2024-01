I recently caught up with one of the newest Eagles, running back Turbo Richard to ask him a few quick questions about his goals and why he chose BC.Here's what the star from South Carolina had to say:

Why did you pick BC?



"I picked BC because it is a great program and has great culture that fits me as a player."



What are your goals both personally and for the team?



"Individually I want to break the rushing record and become a star player in college football and as a team I want to win championships."

Was it a tough decision between BC and any other school when you were getting down to that final call?



"It really wasn’t that tough of a decision because I was comfortable with coach Hafley and coach Huggins, I believed Huggins would be a great coach and mentor throughout my college journey."