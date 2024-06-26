Reached out to the guys who were on the final official visit weekend to get their thoughts on the weekend.



As usual, I'll continue updating this if/when kids get back to me. There's also a couple in here from previous OV's that have gotten back to me a bit late...



Kuol Kuol (OT, Centerville, Ohio) - "My OV at BC was pretty good. I feel if I was able to go there I'd be playing tackle and I'd say BC is currently in my Top 5 schools."



Derrick 'DJ' Johnson (TE/WR/H-Back, New Orleans, Louisiana) - "The BC official visit was great. The coaches, players and even people on campus were treating me like family, I seen a lot of things I’ve never seen in my life in Boston, I think I’ll fit in well there because of how diverse it is. It’s not just people from other states, but it’s a lot of people from other countries as well and the type of offense they're going to be running as me being a TE, I don’t see why anyone wouldn’t want to go to BC. It’s top of my list for sure. Coach OB has something cooking up there."



Griffin Collins (ATH, Worcester Academy) - "The OV this weekend was great, it really solidified my feelings towards BC and the football program. It was awesome seeing the school and team in more detail. It was a fun experience overall, learning more about the school itself and the football program. I am going to fit in great in the linebacker room. I’m ready to get to work and earn it. I chose BC because they check all of the boxes for me as a student and as a player. I have built strong relationships with all of my coaches and I believe I will make an early impact for the Eagles. I believe the coaching staff here at BC is one of, if not the best, in the country. I’m excited to get started and help bring Boston College back to the top!!!"



TJ Green (DB/ATH, Reynoldsburg, Ohio) - "My official visit this weekend was amazing, the city is beautiful and so is the campus. The information we got just about the school was unmatched by any other school. I think I’d fit in right away with the team...I feel very confident after this visit that I’ll be ok. I fell in love with the city and BC as a whole not only just football, but the brotherhood and the schooling. BC is definitely first on my list."