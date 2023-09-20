Everything from Hafley's Wednesday presser, his last bit of availability before Louisville...



On game planning for Louisville QB Jack Plummer



"He's an experienced guy. He's had at least two years of throwing for 3,000 yards. He looks very comfortable, he can manage the game. He can throw explosive passes. He's more athletic than you think, at first you might not realize that. I'm not comparing him to Malik (Cunningham) by any means, there's very few people who could do what he could do, but (Jack's) a good athlete. He'll extend some plays when he has to, make them with his feet. He gets rid of the ball really quick. Very comfortable, very experienced. He's played a lot of football."



On walking into Louisville with an athletic ACC QB in Castellanos and how he's practiced this week



"You're right. It's the first time in a while we've had a quarterback that can make as many plays with his feet and keep things alive. He's had a good week of practice. We've made it hard for him. This is the first time we're going to be in an away game. They're 3-0, I'm sure it'll be a sellout crowd and I'm sure it'll be very loud. So, we tried to make it really difficult for him to communicate with the offense. He's more confident this week than he probably was. I think after that game, the team probably has even more confidence in him. There's a good buzz and a connection between him and the wideouts and the O-line right now in the huddle, which is exciting to see. But, it will be a challenge for a young guy like him to handle that noise, handle that crowd, it's something he's never done. We're going to continue to work with him on that. I've got a lot of confidence and faith that he'll do a good job when he gets out there. We'll probably need to settle him down early in the game and hopefully he'll get into a rhythm like he did last week."



On how Castellanos is growing as a leader since taking over as a starter



"In training camp, you really didn't see it. He kind of just...he's a new guy, right? He was trying to earn everybody's respect. He kind of kept his mouth shut and just worked. I think...he's not this loud, boisterous guy on the field. I think he's going to start to grow in the leadership role now. The first game he came in with backup duty, the second game was his first start, so I think he was still trying to feel everything out. In his second start - our third game - I think he gained a lot of confidence from that game. I think our team gained a lot of confidence in him. You could kind of even see it...we were trying to go over some defensive adjustments, and the guys on the bench are like, peaking up trying to see what he's doing next. He brings a good energy to the team. He brings a confidence to the team...when we've talked, I think he now feels that confidence the team has in him, which I think in return, I'm starting to see a more confident leader in him in the huddle. Like, when I came out for Tuesday's practice and the music was blaring, it's the loudest I've heard him in the huddle. Those are some things we've had to work with him on as well as the cadence and getting the snap and making sure the O-line's set. You'd have to ask him, but I felt like he had a more confident approach to himself and the team this week. Like, 'they saw what I can do, I know what I can do now let's go do it together,' and I think he'll bring everybody together. There's a good buzz right now on the team."



On what cadence or delivery issues specifically needed to be addressed with Castellanos



"He's just used to more of a clap cadence, which is what he's done rather than a normal, vocal cadence where he has to call some things out, where he has to audible some plays where he has to change the inflection of his voice. Those are things he's done a really good job working on. I think it's a combination of the O-line and the quarterback continuing to work together and be on the same page. We changed some things this week to make it easier and more comfortable for everybody. That's something I think the offensive staff has done a good job with and I have confidence it will be fixed this week."



On defending WR Jamari Thrash



"I'm not going to give away how we play our coverages, but he's really dynamic after the catch. That's where I'm really impressed with him. He catches the ball, has really good vision, gets away from people, breaks tackles and he's hit a lot of explosives that way. I think he's a really good player. They get him the ball in various ways. They'll move him around. He's talented. Obviously different than playing a 6'7" giant, but he creates just as many problems because of how athletic and elusive that he is."



On Louisville defense



"The first game against Georgia Tech was kind of a high scoring game. What helped their numbers (stats) that second game, they got a shutout, which, it's hard to shutout anybody, obviously. The third game, they held a Big 10 team to 13 points. They're big up front. I think No. 9's a really good player. i think he's one of the best D-linemen we've seen. He's relentless, he's strong, he's good against the run, he pressures the QB. I think their corners are really athletic. The boundary cover guy's got NFL skills as far as man ability. He can play the ball, he's really good at the line, he gets his hands on people. Then, their safeties are downhill guys that play hard and are really good tacklers. They do enough between getting into a four-down front and jumping into an odd front. They'll play some quarters three-deep. They'll pressure you. They'll line up in some bear fronts. I think they're well-coached, just like every Louisville team we've ever played. They're always very athletic and they're always very fast. We've seen that year after year. I think the center-guard-guard combination for them offensively is really strong and then I think their D-line is the same way."



On the O-line being improved



"I think they're getting there. There's certainly big improvement. I think we're running the ball well. Protection's been really impressive. I think the biggest step they took was last week when there were times where Thomas could really stay in the pocket against those pass rushers. I think he helps because people know he can run around so much. We did a good job handling those guys one-on-one with our tackles and I think we've been stout and firm in the middle and the run blocking's been there. I think it will continue to get better, I hope it improves, but I do think that's been a strength right now for us. Hopefully, it'll only get better as these guys play together."



On safety Devin Neal



"They'll move him around. He flies to the football, he's downhill. Some of their schemes he's got interior gaps he has to play and they'll blitz him. I think they do a good job of getting creative with him and I think he's a really good player. He's a really good tackler and he plays fast - very fast - downhill."



On how Louisville's D is different this year compared to last year



"I think the biggest thing I've seen from them is last year, their safeties were down so far in the box, they basically just said we're going to put eight or nine guys in the box every single play, we're going to get downhill and they dared you to throw it over their head. If you remember, that's what we did last year with Zay over and over again. Now, they've kind of moved the safeties back where they're actually closer to the middle of the field. They're less aggressive just to stop the run and I think they're a more balanced team where you'e going to have to pick your times whether you want to try and throw it deep, whether you want to run the football. Are they presenting a heavy box and forcing us to throw it? How are they going to account for the QB in the run game? There's a lot that goes into it now, but I think the biggest thing now is their safeties aren't down in the box as much and they're not totally selling out to stop the run."



