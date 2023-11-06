Pretty wild there's only three weeks left in the regular season.



Now at 6-3, bowl bound and desperately needing Virginia to pull the upset over Louisville Thursday night to keep 'The Path' open, the Eagles got back to work Sunday before a players' day off on Monday.



Haf's still pretty damn sick but toughed it out to talk to Trevor, Rich and I for a bit. Here's everything he had to say...



On saying he wanted to get to a "better bowl" after the Syracuse game



"I think the whole goal every year, one of those goals is you want to get to play in a bowl game. I guess my message was, we want to win more games, that's what I was trying to say. It's not 'alright, we just won six games, now we're content,' now the object is we've got to get better and we've got to win more games. I guess that's the message I was trying to get my point across. Any bowl game we go to we'll be thrilled and go do our best and respect the bowl that chooses us, but let's go after the best possible one we can get to and win the most games we possibly can and that will start this week by trying to beat Virginia Tech."



On a lot of 'Path" talk after the game and if he had to talk to guys about dialing it back



"I want our guys to focus going on 1-0. At the same time, you're in November, you've still got a chance to accomplish a lot of great things and I think that is important. I'd be crazy to think our guys aren't paying attention to what's going on around the league and I'd be disappointed that our guys didn't have goals that were bigger than just making a bowl game. When you start 1-3, you start focusing on winning one game at a time and pouring everything into that game and we started to do that after the Louisville game. That's kind of been our team mantra right now. But, to go into November and still have a chance to accomplish our goals, I think it's really important. I think it's important for our team, I think it's important to our staff, I think it's important to the BC fans and the students. There's some excitement now and we'll do everything we can to get back into that mindset and we did (Sunday). We'll throw everything we can at Virginia Tech. I think I said it after the UVA win, we're just going to keep trying and stacking them and stacking them and stacking them and at the end of the season, see how many we can get. It's been five in a row which is a credit to our team. I keep saying it, it's hard to win five in arow because it's a consistency element. It's not about how many you win by, it's about trying to say consistent and trying to play good football. Making less mistakes each week, executing at a higher level and figuring out how to win. If you watch football at all levels, a lot of times there's a drop off after a win or two and you have a bad day. Even when we haven't played our best, we've still found a way to win and I think that's a credit to our staff and to the players. I'm excited to get back at it. We had a good meeting (Sunday) today's their day off and then. tomorrow we'll be full speed onto Virginia Tech for our team."



On Andre Hines entering the game against Syracuse



"1. Credit to Andre. Andre's been our scout team running back, so he doesn't even go with the offense most of the year, he's giving our defense a look. I'm down there a lot of times with the defense. I try to split up, but I'm there a lot and a lot of times we go live. So, Andre's used to playing against a good defense going to the ground. Technically, his games are Tuesday and Wednesday. He's getting 30 carries, he's getting tackled to the ground and he's popped some big runs and he's broke through some tackles. I made the comment a bunch to the staff 'Andre's looked good,' so the last couple weeks we've kind of gotten him away from just being the scout running back and we've put him with the offense. He's starting to get more reps again. All of a sudden, Pat Garwo goes down. Alex Broome goes down. All of a sudden, Kye goes down in that game and we wanted a bigger back in because we wanted to run into the interior of that team, especially at the end of that game. We trusted Andre. He went in earlier in the game and he had a few really nice blocks, he sprung the one where Kye scored, then he got some big carries. he lowered his shoulder and ran over that guy at the end of the game and you could see the excitement come out of him on the field, which was awesome. You could see the excitement from our players. I think that's the biggest thing right now. When Clinkscales had that interception, the excitement from the team was incredible. When Sam ran the fake punt, the excitement from the team was incredible. When Gillbert - a guy who just got back fro surgery, he's been here for two weeks - when he ran down that one screen to make the tackle, guys were going crazy. Guys are really happy for each other on the team right now and it hasn't always been that way. They've been happy, but this is like, real...it was organic and so awesome to see. You can feel the emotion come out of (Hines) and you could feel his energy on the field. Then, in the locker room, it was a really cool moment. A guy who hasn't played, he's been here for four years, he's been on scout team every single practice of his career, hasn't gotten a carry in a game and then he goes, he's a kid from New York, he plays the team in New York and he puts the team on his back at the end, runs the guy over and seals the win. I think that represents who this team is right now. The motto and mantra and coaching cliche of 'next man up,' we all use it, but our team just showed it. We've had a lot of guys go down but guys keep stepping up. That's a credit to the staff for getting them ready and the players for buying in and locking in and knowing what they're doing. That was one of the coolest moments I've had to be very honest with you. out of all the wins in my career, to see guys stepping up, that was emotional in the locker room and it was awesome to see. That's what's awesome about college football. He deserved it. Now, he's going to have to play. Hopefully Kye will be back and Alex will be back this week, Cam's around, X is around, but to get a bigger back...he's shown us what he can do and deserves more opportunities. We'll see what he can do."



On how coaches and coaches working in tandem in practice to productively use the team's depth



"1. I think we've learned from the past. I keep challenging the coaches. Throughout the year, it's a long year, guys are going to go down. We've learned that. The offensive line was a great learning lesson from last year. It's our job as coaches to not complain when guys get injured or make excuses. We need to develop and make sure the next guy's ready to play. That's easier said than done, I think you've got to get buy-in from the players and hopefully some of your older players have stuck around, they've developed, they've gotten better and they're older. Credit the guys on the team that stayed focused. I stood here (in the team meeting room) and the plan to win this (Syracuse) game, I asked, I said 'someone in this room is going to have to step up. That's just how this season's went' and I had it up on the screen right here, I said 'will it be you?' Then I said, before we got on the plane in our walkthrough, I said to the team 'someone new's going to get a game ball this week. I don't know who it is. Is it going to be you and will you be ready?' When you're at the hotel and you're the third string guy or fourth string guy, are you going to prepare? Are you going to lock in? Are you going to approach this game like you're a starter? Those kids did and that's why we're finding a way to win right now. That's why there's confidence and enjoyment and there's excitement. It takes a lot of hard work. We're winning these games in the fourth. It takes consistency and getting better. if you look at the team right now, there's a lot of youth that's starting to show too. We've lost some of our older guys. The exciting thing about this team is the majority of the guys on this field minus a few, they've got a lot more football left in them. We've just got to keep building that depth. That takes time. I talked about it in camp. We have more depth, there is more competition, so when guys go down we have more players available. I think over the years you're going to see more and more of that."



On if Garwo, O'Keefe and Takacs are out for the season



"Yeah. Pat had surgery so he'll be done for the year. Ryan's kind of still deciding on what will come with him and then George is in a boot right now. I know he's had some other doctor's appointments, so we'll see how it goes there."



On this team having more fun than any other under Hafley



"They're closer, they enjoy each other. I think the staff feels the same way and then winning. I think when you start winning you build confidence. When you start winning you stop worrying about anything else but getting better and that is in practice and that leads over into the game. It's a close group. I know I say it a lot...you can say what you want, but when you have a team that loves each other and cares about each other and doesn't want to let each other down, it's not about hating the guy in front of you, it's about caring so much about the guys that are with you and that's why you want to win. I think that's what this team's doing. I didn't make that (Syracuse) game about the flag plant and I didn't make that game about a rivalry. I didn't. They talked about it a lot and I respect the rivalry a lot any time we play, but that's not what our team's about right now. our team's about taking care of ourselves, trying to win every game we can and worrying about ourselves. It's just like when you asked me about UConn, that's not how we're approaching things. It's about caring more about who's behind you than worrying about who's in front of you."



On if his mom stayed up for the end of Syracuse



"She did. She stayed up. I think she got mad I mentioned she was 75-years old, I probably shouldn't have done that. I should have said 65, she looks 65 not 75. She'll appreciate that. She did stay up and she told me she couldn't sleep the rest of the night. She asked me to not wait until the fourth anymore and I told her 'whatever it takes, it's going to be a four-quarter game,' thank you for asking."



On Elijah Jones becoming a ball hawk



"Confident. You can see him. Even on the one he intercepted down the sideline in the end zone. Rather than kind of like turning into the man and playing the man, he turned, he knew he was in good position and he played the ball and he became the wide receiver. I think there's a high level of confidence I think he's at four or five interceptions right now. He's got to be up there in the top of the country. Then, the one where he stole it from him, that was an incredible play on tape. The guy caught the ball and he just took it from him. That's a level of confidence and a level of concentration. It's focus. We're playing him in nickel, we're playing him at corner. He's really had himself a nice year...the ball production is huge. Any time you go sit in one of those (NFL) draft rooms and you're with a GM and head coach, they always want to know if he can take the ball away. In that league, you've got to get the ball. Right now, they'll see him playing confidently down the field, winning on those contested catches. The fact that now he's going inside to play nickel is going to speak volumes about his versatility. That's very rare if you can get a guy to go inside and outside. He's playing more physical and he's tackling. I definitely think his stock is rising."



On what it means to him personally to have this turnaround after so much talk about being fired while he has had a consistent message to his team



"It means they believe in what my message was. I asked them to block out the noise, hard to do. I blocked out the noise and I just put my head down and worked. I believed in the team. i believed in the players we had. I believed in the coaches. We kind of stumbled out of the blocks. We were trying to find out who we were. I knew we had a good team. I knew we would figure it out. We had to coach better. We had to play better and we've done that. We still have three games left and we need to continue on that path right now in order to do some more good things."



