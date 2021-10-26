Quotables and Notables: Louisville Game
Louisville practically handed Boston College Saturday’s game, turning the ball over three times in the first half alone. But the Eagles didn’t capitalize on the opportunity.Instead, their offense f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news