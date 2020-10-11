Quintayvious Hutchins goes on the record following BC commitment
Bessemer City, Ala., defensive lineman Quintayvious Hutchins committed to Boston College at the start of the weekend and Eagle Action touched base with him shortly after BC defeated Pitt to move to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news