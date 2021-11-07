QB Ryan Puglisi is following BC's season closely
Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy quarterback Ryan Puglisi is one of BC's top young recruiting prospects and while the Class of 2024 seems like it's a long way off Jeff Hafley's staff has proven they...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news