Boston College has landed its quarterback from the Class of 2020.

Matt Rueve, a pro-style quarterback from Ohio, is BC-bound.

It didn't always seem like the Eagles were going to take one, but the Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier quarterback popped for Boston College while visiting Chestnut Hill officially over the weekend.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound signal-caller is the cousin of former BC and NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and had received some MAC offers on the basis of his play in the 2019 season, the only year he has been a starting quarterback in high school.

He was one of a number of official visitors to pull the trigger for BC over the weekend.

Rueve is the second quarterback to commit to BC under new head coach Jeff Hafley. The first was Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec.