QB Ken Seals previews Vanderbilt visit, talks contenders
COPPELL, Texas — Ken Seals has an array of offers to choose from, but he’s getting closer and closer to dividing the contenders from the pretenders.The Weatherford (Texas) quarterback is eyeing Van...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news