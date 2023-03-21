No head coach wants to see their backup quarterback have to play significant time.



Jeff Hafley has seen more backup quarterback play the last three seasons than he'd like to admit.



With that in mind, the quarterback competition behind Emmett Morehead is extremely important this spring and later on this summer. Obviously, Morehead is the guy moving forward and barring any health issues he will be the guy for as long as he wants to keep the job (assuming he plays well), but there are a handful of other newcomers competing for that all important backup role.



I asked Hafley about that competition and the importance of it following spring practice No. 5 on Tuesday morning.



"I think if you look at the ACC last year, most teams got to their backup," he said. "So, you better have a plan for No. 2 and a plan for No. 3, every year I've been here we've gotten to No. 2. I hope that doesn't happen."



So, who's leading right now? It's early, but a couple guys have stood out.



"Right now, Matthew Rueve is getting a lot of reps, which he hasn't. Peter Delaportas is getting reps, he has not gotten any. Then, Jacobe (Robinson) is getting reps. I don't know if you guys saw him, but he's getting reps and he's a high school senior. Emmett's getting the majority of the reps, but then we're finding ways to get all those guys reps to make sure they understand scheme and offense and we've got to figure out who the next two and three guys are,," said Hafley. "Hopefully as we get through spring, we'll come out of here kind of having a better look."



It's only March, so obviously the competition will be brewing for a while, but is there at least a sense this soon who might be that No. 2 and No. 3 guy?



"It's early, but on Saturday I thought Rueve had a great first half of practice," Hafley added. "He threw some great balls, read it really well. Then, Jacobe jumped in and there's some stuff that guy can do. He's a big strong athlete that can run. He hit a couple that...we had about 40 recruits here and I think I got asked 10 times who that kid was."