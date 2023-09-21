It's a big weekend for Thomas Castellanos.



After an incredible performance against FSU in a near-upset, the sophomore transfer QB will be making his first road start when the Eagles head to Louisville. Castellanos spoke for a bit on Wednesday about a few different things. Castellanos is very straightforward and quick to the point...



On jumping into ACC play again with bigger, faster, stronger competition



"It's been good. Played my first one (ACC game) last week. It was really good, big opponent. Obviously, another big opponent this week, just ready to go. I feel like the team's ready, we've got a lot of confidence and we're just ready to play ball."



On the decision making process deciding when to run or pass



"Basically, I'm doing what I'm told. Doing what I'm coached to do. Going through my reads and if it's not there and the pocket breaks down, that's where I try to make a play or extend the play."



On how much more comfortable and confident he is now



"Very confident. I feel like the whole team is very confident after that last game. It gave us a boost and kind of gave us a lot of confidence for all of us."



On designed runs and if he brought them to the staff or the staff brought them to him



"Kind of the second one. Running whatever play is called."



On the Louisville defense



"I feel like they're a good, sound defense. They're physical. I feel like it's going to be a good matchup. I just feel like we have to not really worry about them. We've got to worry about ourselves and fixing the little things. Just fixing our self-inflicted wounds and I feel like we'll be fine."



On working with the O-line on his cadence



"It's been very good. We haven't had any mistakes in practice and hopefully, it transitions over into the game."



On breaking routine with the first road trip this week



"I feel like it's been good playing at home. Obviously, this week is an away game, but I feel like it's ball. Ball is ball and as soon as they put the ball down, just go out there and play."