Figured this would be a better idea than just the usual Haf transcriptions this week. Hard to believe we're already 1/4 of the way through the year, but I thought it'd be a good time to do another one of theses now before UVA. I just refuse to call it a mailbag because I think it's such a lame term.Anyways, you guys responded with some good questions, let's roll...



1. How can the players still be confident after a putrid 1-3 start and putrid performances in every game save Florida State?



I mean, they're D1 athletes. They're not going to say "we suck and have no shot the rest of the year" in September. Whether fans have confidence or not, if the team is saying anything other than they still have confidence in each other and the staff, what's the point of showing up every day? They're not going to throw each other under the bus.



2. Any thoughts about firing Abdul-Rahim and Sean Duggan?



Unless Hafley is fired, these guys are here for good. Haf loves Abdul-Rahim and has said numerous times he loves how he handles kids in meetings. Duggan is a bit more interesting, but Haf is a loyal guy and won't give up on him too unless he'd told to do so by people above him. I highly doubt that happens. Having seen how the guys interact with players, there's no disconnect there, it's more of a talent and depth issue on that side right now.



3. When is Leahy retiring?



Not soon enough.



4. When does the pain end?



I lol'd at this. Honestly, as bad as it's looked, if this team can figure it out and lay the wood to a terrible UVA team, the schedule sets up for them to be 5-3 and the narrative quickly changes. Army isn't just three yards and a cloud of dust anymore, so that won't be easy, but GT and a putrid UConn team that I've unfortunately had to cover are absolutely games the Eagles should win, ESPECIALLY UConn. So, maybe soon? Trust me, I don't want to cover another 3-9 slog either.



5. Why is Jeff Hafley?



Not a sentence, but I get it. If the ultimate question is why is he still here? I'd say there's two reasons. 1. Money. and 2. because the higher ups simply don't care enough to make a move in-season. I haven't been around BC athletics long (since 2019), but it's pretty evident there's a "meh" shrugging of the shoulders attitude towards most programs. Until winning becomes a priority for those people, the status quo for all of the teams - particularly football - will be just fine with them. It's sad.



6. What happened to Candotti?



Great question. Special teams has been a huge disappointment this year. Honestly, I don't know. I think we were all a bit spoiled with the consistency of Danny Longman and now we're seeing a severe lack of consistency, really in all areas of special teams. It's gotta get sorted out here because BC absolutely can't afford to lose field position battles. Liam Connor has been good kicking, but even he still has a significant question mark hovering over him.



7. What's up with Donovan Ez? What's up with the D-line/pass rush as a whole?



Another good one. I expected far more out of them and I think the staff did too. Coach Vince is a very good coach, but frankly, he hasn't gotten much out of that unit since he's been here, at least not based on expectations heading into each season. As far as Ezeiruaku, Hafley touched on this during his Wednesday Zoom, saying:



"We actually went back and watched all our third downs...he's been quiet with his sack numbers. I would tell you that first and second down, as far as playing the run game, I think he's playing better than he did last year. Certainly, his sack numbers are down. I think a lot of that has to do with the type of QB we've been playing. We've been a lot of mobile QB's, three of the four have been runners...what we've been doing, you hear people say 'cage rush,' right? Where you're not really rushing up the field where you're trying to get to the same level as the QB and you're tying to make sure you keep him in the pocket...we've moved Donovan around a bit to try and help him. They've had people chipping him when there are pass rush opportunities...we watched that yesterday and we need to do things to try and counter that (double teams and chips), so we need to take some shots and we need to free him up and we need to let him rush upfield."



8. Thoughts on the running game? Why can't they find explosives under Hafley?



Well, I'll use this opportunity to take a small victory lap on the O-line. It's looked infinitely better and holes are there, frankly, I'm just not sure the backs are all that talented. Robichaux is probably the best they've got and he's obviously shown the best glimpses. Garwo's been hurt and Broome just isn't an explosive guy at all. As far as big plays, I'm genuinely shocked they haven't had more play action called or designed stuff for O'Keefe deep. Castellanos is still learning on the fly and the staff is still adapting to what he does best (needs to be way more designed runs in my opinion) so hopefully, they're coming, but I'm just as surprised as everyone at the lack of pushing the ball down the field.



9. Which unit do you feel needs to improve the most going forward? Or, which unit is showing the most improvement week-to-week?



I think this was phrased more as a question for Haf that I'll ask on Monday. But, in my opinion, it's the linebackers and secondary that need to improve. Unfortunately, I'm not sure that can happen mid-season just based on the lack of depth and talent. The Steele loss was absolutely massive and I was just flat out wrong about the skill in the secondary. There really is none and I'm not sure how you can coach that up. There's flashes (like the FSU game) where they hung with really talented players, but overall, there just isn't much there with either group. I also think the tight ends have been a MAJOR bust. I was very high on Takacs and he's brought nothing to the table.

















