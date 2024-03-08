While we were at the Big New England Football Coaches Clinic last weekend, Coach Huggins also sat down with us for a few minutes to talk about the upcoming season.



Huggins was one of a few coaches that Bill O"Brien retained and for good reason. With Kye Robichaux back, Huggins got a lot out of him last year and should be able to again this year along with the other backs.



Here's what Coach Huggins had to say during our 10-minute sit down...



On the transition from Hafley to O'Brien



"It's been unbelievable, man. We kind of picked up right where we left off. In the midst of it I was on the road recruiting, so I never stopped recruiting. I never stopped developing or wanting to be around my players, so obviously with the new regime there was change, but at the end of the day you've still got to do your job. I think that was kind of my approach to it when it happened...we always talk to our players about 'how do you respond when adversity happens when you're on the field or in the classroom' and how about this, where it effects all of us, including myself. I think the biggest point of emphasis for me, I've been through that before. As a former player at Rutgers, I found out in the hot tub in January when Coach Schiano ended up leaving to go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So, I had first hand experience with that. Obviously, with that comes a level of unknown, but the most important thing as a leader in my room was how I was gonna respond, how I kind of approached that...I think we got closer at that point. I just tried to spend more time around my players, invite them over the house and kept doing my job. I didn't do anything different."



On how surprising Hafley leaving was



"It was definitely surprising. We found out when we were on the road recruiting. But, like you said it's the nature of the business. I think the biggest thing is just make sure that you do a good job. I guess the cliche thing that Coach O'Brien said (at the clinic) when talking to the coaches 'be where your feet are' I mean, that couldn't have been articulated any more. That experience that happened to us...not trying to look forward, just be where your feet are and everything else will kind of take care of itself. That's just kind of been my approach to everything I've done in my life. I think my room, the way the team...our culture, the team got closer. They really, truly did and it's been great to see how they've been approaching winter workouts. Tommy Castellanos has done an unbelievable job of being a leader of the team in this time. I told the guys when it happened 'this is your team. How you guys want this to go is gonna be on you guys. We'll lead by you guys.' Obviously, with the new regime now, we've got great leaders. We've just kept it going."



On the opportunity to learn O'Brien's system and coach under him



"I think one of the biggest things...he's a great story teller. Just being around him, he shares so much wisdom. Not to necessarily brag or boast, but to put things in perspective. Him story telling allows the players - especially in team meetings and stuff - is to understand the why and the how of why we do things. I think for all of us as assistant coaches - I can probably speak for - he's explaining it in a way...'this is why we need to get this done because of this.' Obviously, he's worked with two of the greatest coaches of all time with Saban and Belichick, so he's been here for two-and-a-half weeks and I have two notebooks full of notes already. Every time he speaks he has a lot of wisdom and he just wants us to hold our players accountable. He wants us to be tough on them. He wants them to make sure they go to class...the 200 mile radius is where he really wants to like, pinpoint in terms of recruiting. Again, just being intentional with what we're doing has really stood out with how he's kind of transitioned in this time."



On the emotion of the first team meeting O'Brien held



"I think the biggest thing was the unknown. Everybody was like 'what's next?' The unique thing that he did without going into depth, is he wasn't afraid to address the elephant in the room. I think that was the biggest thing. Like...he's not naive to think...the timing of this was obviously abnormal. He just understood that. He even said it before, he's dealt with this experience at Penn State. If he can go through that, he can go through anything. I think more importantly, I think just the way he was open and honest and transparent with how he wants his program run. I believe all student athletes want leadership. They want to be held accountable. They want to direction. He was able to give that to us as a program moving forward and what we're going to do, where we're at right now and how we're going to continue to build on what we left off and be better. That was kind of really what the message was. if you're with us, you're with us. If you're not, you're not. Point blank, period. It's been great. I'm really enjoying it. I love coming to work every day. Each day has new challenges, bit that's the life we signed up for."



On the running back room



"The one thing I can tell you, man it's very competitive. It's probably one of the most competitive rooms on the whole team. I'm excited for this group. You got Kye Robichaux, a former walk on. He earned his scholarship at Western Kentucky, he came to BC as the second, third string running back and earned his opportunity. You got Alex Broome who's played a lot in his first two years. You got Treshaun Ward who's averaged 6.5 yards per carry at Florida State and 5.2 at Kansas State. He's averaged over five yards per carry in two different conferences. He was also a former walk on. Then, you got Jordan McDonald. A bigger back that's also a core special teams player. This guy's 6'1," 225lbs. and can run. Then, you've got Datrelle Jones from Catholic Memorial who's a real freshman that's got some real gas. This is a very competitive room and I'm excited about that because it raises the expectation level of each and every person...it's been unbelievable. The coolest thing about it all is Kye Robichaux invited that. Alex Broome invited that. They want that and I think nothing was more prevalent with that than when we were down with all the injuries. At the end of the day, everybody just wants to win. It's a team collective game and now we've got a real competitive room. It's challenging every player in the room to be better. Everybody's taking detailed notes. Everybody wants to be first in individual reps. It creates a standard inadvertently without saying anything and I think that's the most exciting thing."



On if there's more of a chip on guys' shoulder heading into spring ball



"Yeah, for sure. Like I said, when it all went down, I talked to my guys and was like, this is their team. Now, we've got great leaders in each and every individual room and like, man, let's go do this thing. We're excited. Coach O'Brien's biggest point of emphasis is fundamentals and techniques in the spring. Let's get better at the fundamentals and techniques. Let's just chop at every bit each and every day to get better. Don't focus on how many practices we have or the next practice. Let's just focus on being the best we can be. Let's learn how to practice. Everybody in spring ball is getting reps. From the starter to the second, third, fourth, to the walk ons. Everybody is getting reps in spring. Everybody has a clean slate to go out there and compete at a high level and I think with the new regime, now you can go and prove. There's no biases in terms of what other people thought of you because it's the new regime. I think the biggest thing is fundamentals and technique. It allows guys who might have been on the fringe to go out there and showcase their talents and compete."

