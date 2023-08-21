CHESTNUT HILL - So far through camp, sophomore transfer QB Thomas Castellanos has impressed enough to the point where head coach Jeff Hafley has stated if he deserves to play - like all young guys - they'll find a way to play him.



Castellanos was one of the players who had a table at Media Day Sunday and I made sure to have a chat with him. The confidence seeps through when he speaks and he's very straightforward. BC has another good one in that room.



ON GETTING ADJUSTED TO BC AND WORKING BEHIND MOREHEAD



"It's been really good. I'm really comfortable with the offense and the plays. It's been good fall ball, just competing. Good ball, good family, good place. I'm just happy to be here. Everything's been going really good. Just continue to see how it goes."



ON THE COMPETITION IN THE ROOM AND HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH MOREHEAD



"We all have a great relationship and we're all very friendly. There's no hate there. Just...we all compete every day. There's a lot of love in that room. We all hang out, we all hang out together so it feels like we have a good relationship."



ON WHAT HE BELIEVES HE BRINGS TO THE TABLE THAT OTHERS CAN'T



"Just the ability to extend plays and be more explosive with my legs and being able to escape the pocket and always extend plays, stuff like that. Just being a dynamic piece for an offense, being able to throw the ball and create plays, stuff like that.



ON WHAT HE'S LEARNED FROM MOREHEAD SO FAR



"I can't really say because we've been competing. He's a very good dude, though. He's a very good leader. We hang out a lot, kick it a lot. we study a lot together, we watch film and stuff like that. He's a good dude. We both kind of take something from each other's game. I feel like it's been going great so far."

