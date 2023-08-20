CHESTNUT HILL - I had the chance to chat one-on-one with Coach Applebaum for about 10 minutes before a few other media members hopped in Sunday during Media Day.



If nothing else, Applebaum is passionate about getting this turned around ( I know, I know, no one cares unless there's results). Here's what he had to say...



ON THE MESSAGE TO THE ROOM & AND MINDSET OF THE PLAYERS DURING INITIAL MEETINGS



"I think when I first came in, you could ignore the obvious if you want, but that's not who I am or what I'm about. So, to me it's like, let's get that out in the open right away, address it, acknowledge it for what it was and move past it. I think the kids have done a great job of it. We don't bring that (expletive) up any more, the past is in the past. From the initial...that (last year) was talked about. If you don't, it's like a pink elephant in the room and that's BS. We're well past that now. Then, when you first get in, you want to give everyone an opportunity. It's a unique scenario where coming back, I had a prior relationship with everybody. So, it's not like everybody was on a completely blank slate, because then I'm not being realistic either because I know some of these guys. As much as I can, it's 'hey, what can you do right now going into the season to prove you belong with the offense out there?' Guys in the early spring - really throughout spring - will play a couple different positions...and it's not even necessarily representative of 'oh, you're a one or you're a two,' it's more 'hey, I want to see what you can do at this position.' Maybe that's how we slot you in. It doesn't matter who else is out there, what are you going to do in that moment at that position?' I think the guys really attacked that scenario. Coming into camp, we've tightened that up a lot as we get closer to playing a game. But, there's still competition out there, but we've got a great group, man. We've got great players, great guys that are working their asses off who have tremendous pride in this place. They have a tremendous pride in what the O-line's been here and they want to leave a legacy. They're working their asses off to do so. I couldn't be more pleased, which I expected. Honestly, because I've been here and know what type of kids are in this program. I can't say enough good things about it."



ON IF HE'S A DIFFERENT COACH NOW THAN HE WAS DURING THE FIRST TIME WITH THE PROGRAM



"Probably. Are you a different reporter than you were two years ago? We're all different people, right? Ultimately, I'd like to think my core being is pretty damn similar, it hasn't even been two years. But, yeah, hopefully I've learned and grown and am able to implement those things into how I'm approaching the guys. I believe so. I'd be interested if you had truth serum and you asked guys who played for me before, how they would answer that, I would think they'd say so."



ON THE TRANSITION WHEN HE CAME BACK HAVING ALREADY KNOWN THE ROOM



"It made it way easier. Way easier. Me coming here, I really...it was really late in the game. The pro football season is so much longer than college football and it starts later. So, when I got here, I think we had maybe three weeks until spring ball. You know what I'm saying? With a new offense,. Sure, with similarities, but new. So, if we didn't have those prior relationships, not just with communication style, but literally just how we talk ball or line calls, that kind of stuff, if that wasn't so seamless, spring would have been more of a challenge."



ON GUYS GETTING GOOD EXPERIENCE LAST YEAR DESPITE THE LOSING RECORD



"Of course. I think all experience is good experience. At the end of the day, how do you channel those experiences? Like, for a young lineman...this game is hard for linemen, man. It's a hard position. They've got to do hard things and it's important for them to understand that. Sometimes, guys get thrown into the fire and they're not quite ready, they get beat up and they lose their confidence. So, can you understand the situation you're in and push through it? I think that's what they did. I think last year was really hard on them and I don't want to talk a lot about last year because not only was I not here, but it's in the past. I know what they really went through last year and I think lesser men might have tanked it. We've got some real dudes in there and they pushed through it. I think they're better off for it."



ON WHAT MAKES CHRISTIAN MAHOGANY SPECIAL



"He's a special human being all the way around...as a guy, to me the human element is more important than anything. I think Christian, throughout his time with the program more than anyone, has matured, at least more than anybody that I've had my hands on. I mean, just, in every way. Interpersonal skills, handling his business like a man, the kid's a college graduate now. I'm not so sure when he was in high school he really envisioned that for himself. So, just tremendous growth...then, as a ball player, he's big, strong, powerful, physical. What's not to like? I love rolling him out there. When you have a guy out there like that, you know this: we're going to go into the game and things are going to happen, but I know we're not getting our asses kicked. That's a guy that's going to be kicking their ass. That's a good feeling to have as a coach. He's very aware throughout the play. As coaches, we try to micro-manage everything. I don't mean that in a negative way, but like, the looks we're expecting and 'what we're going to do if they do this, this is what we're going to do if they do that.' Inevitably, there are things that are going to happen during a game that you haven't coached, can you handle that and do what you need to do in that moment? He thrives there. He's just a ballplayer, man."



ON THE ADDED BOOST OTHER LINEMEN GET HAVING MAHOGANY ON THE FIELD



"He's a physical player. It's a violent sport and he plays it in a violent way. It sets a tone. And then, whenever you're playing next to a really great player, you're going to play better. He can help you out if maybe you slipped up on that play. Or, maybe you're both on it and instead of it being an 'okay' play it's 'ok, here we go fellas.' Any time you have a great player next to you, it's going to help. Setting a tone with the violence of his play is certainly something you can feel out there."





