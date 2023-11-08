Both guys spoke Monday after Hafley's presser. Definitely still a clear sense of wanting more from the guys and still taking receipts when it comes to the O-line. Yes it's a new year, but the amount of crap they took is still fueling them all the way into November.



DePalma has always been an upbeat guy, but spring in his step too as this is the most fun he's had in six years. Anyway, here's what both of them said for about 10 minutes each...



DePalma



On Elijah Jones' impact



"Any time you can take the ball away like Friday night, it changes the game. So, me and Elijah came in together many years ago, but he's long and he's got really underrated ball skills, which I think is an underrated trait in defensive backs. You can cover guys, you can run, but when the ball's in the air, being able to turn into a receiver and change the game is something Elijah's really good at and it's something really important as a defender. It makes a huge difference in our defense and the game."



On this team having more fun than any since he's been here



"I think we have really good guys on the team. I think everyone is aligned very similarly in terms of we want to win. We care about each other. We're friends off the field, but we want to win games and then we've put the work in together. Nobody's in it for themselves. Everyone's goal is to win the game. In the offseason, especially after last year it was 'we want to win more games.' So, when you have guys that are not only close friends, but that you've seen work really hard and then make plays when it's their turn to step up, you get really, really excited for them. Momentum's huge in college football and that just gives us even more when guys make plays in a game."



On why they continued to believe in Coach Hafley's message during rough start



"I think it's just his stability. Whether it's after a great win or a tough loss, throughout the years he comes in here on Sunday, he comes in here on Tuesday for our first practice of the week and the message is always the same. It's always about how we need to prepare, how we need to try to block out distractions and your team a lot of times takes the personality of your leader. I think you've seen that as the games go on, we don't really get flustered. He's not a guy who gets flustered, which I think is such an important trait of a leader, especially on game day. We come in at halftime and we always feel like we can win the game. Sometimes it's not the most flashy thing, but consistency over time, you start to see it pay off. Now, here it is."



On if this is the deepest team he's been on at BC



"I think so. Even again, you talk about Friday night, we had a ton of guys step up. Throughout the years we've had one or two guys go down and there's a little bit of a void at that position, but you talk about CJ Clinkscales stepping up at defensive back. Guys stepping up at defensive line, Gilbert - who's banged up for almost a year now - he comes off and he's going to be a great player. He's been working really hard, he's done a great job. Those are great examples. Owen (McGowan) he's playing offense, defense and special team's. He's doing a great job. You just have talented players throughout the roster. Especially later in the season, everyone across the country is a little banged up and you need that depth to pay off. I think we're seeing it."



On how practices have shifted to magnify the depth



"Last year we were really banged up, so it affects your preparation in terms of getting good-on-good scout looks. So, we don't go 1's-vs.-1's during practice, but when the scout team is giving a look for the first team defense or giving a look to the first team offense, those guys who are maybe not in the two-deep, they're giving a look. A lot of times, those are still really competitive reps. Those guys are younger players, but they're still really talented, really good players. If you lose a lot of depth, it's hard to get a look. So, you come out in a game and you haven't really been game-speed during the week. That's one thing this year, I think the scout team has been awesome. Those young guys have done a tremendous job."



On his unlucky bowl game history and wanting to get into a really good, potentially warm weather one



"I was here in (2018) when we lost the bowl to the tornado in Dallas. I got stuck in Dallas for like four days. Yeah, absolutely, I think for my family too. They keep peppering me, they're like 'let's get out of the cold and get down to Florida or something.' But, no doubt. It's kind of just been a crazy string of bad luck between games getting canceled and the weather and Covid. So, I think certainly, especially for a lot of the older guys, we're all very eager to play in the best bowl that we can, go compete and have a lot of fun."



On if he thought there was too much 'Path' talk after Syracuse as a leader on the team



"I think a lot of it is we're just having a lot of fun. You don't want to be a Debbie Downer a little bit, right? It's great, the fans are really excited, we're really excited. At the core of it, we come in the team room on Sunday and Tuesday, we know in order to get there we have to handle our business one day at a time. But, I think a lot of it is we're winning important games, doing it in dramatic fashion sometimes and just having a lot of fun with it."



On if VT feels like one of the biggest games in his BC career



"I think so. It's another turning point of the season. We've got three ACC games left that are all going to be really competitive. This team can kind of choose the direction where they want to go in terms of BC history."



Mahogany



On the running backs stepping up behind the O-line



"They've really taken a big step. I think every one of them is ready to play at any moment and we've seen that a lot this season. I'm glad a lot of them got their opportunities, especially Andre. He's been waiting here a long time and he finally got to seal the game for us last week and make us bowl eligible. Kudos to him. I think he'll probably be able to get a bigger role these next couple weeks, so he just has to be ready and prepared like an animal. I'm excited to see him."



On why he and the team continued to believe in Hafley



"He sat in this very spot and said 'as long as we clean it up, this is going to be a good football team and we're going to win games.' A lot of people probably didn't listen in the media, wherever, but in here we believed. We cleaned it up and we've been winning games, so that's been our goal. Coach Hafley has done a good job of getting us on that path."



On why this team is having more fun than any other under Hafley



"I just think we're winning more games. We're already at a point where the most games we've won is already at this point and we have three games to go. So, we know what we can do. We've just got to continue to put forth our best effort to continue to succeed and win these next three games."



On if he's scoreboard watching more these days with 'The Path' open



"No...it doesn't matter what the score is. I mean, it is what it is. We know the path is there. We know the ACC championship could come, we know it's a possibility, just like anything is possible, so..."



On if when he came back this is what he envisioned



"Yeah. You know, a lot of these games have meaning. Not just for us, but for a lot of people around the league. We want to be able to show who we are and we belong here. These games are... I spoke about that I wanted to win football games here and do things that hasn't been done in a long time and I think we're on a path to doing that right now."



On wanting to get to a 'better bowl' and BC's bad luck with bowl games in recent past



"Yeah, a lot of the guys haven't been to a bowl yet. Some of the guys, freshman, a lot of guys haven't been to a bowl...just playing a nice bowl where it's nice and warm weather would be nice, but we've just got to focus on what's at hand right now and that's beating Virginia Tech."



On if it's the deepest team he's been on at BC



"Yeah, for sure. I mean, we have depth all around at every position. Anyone can step up, come in and....especially defensively. I don't know everything that's going on with that side always, but they definitely have some depth. We have a lot depth on the O-line, running backs you saw it."



On if the O-line is still taking last year personal and what influence Coach Applebaum has had on the unit



"Last year it was rough. You guys...people in the media kind of beat up on the unit. I don't know if it was well deserved at some points, I wasn't there every game. I watched mostly and I watched some good things, some things we had to fix. I think you're just seeing now what it is that we fixed and who we are as a unit. We're a really good unit and helping us win football games right now. Coach App has been here, this is his third year now. He's done a great job I think this is probably one of our best years under him. We're just going to continue to ascend under him. That's what we want to do, not just for us, but for him and the coaches as well...we're just playing at a very high level right now that some people might not understand, but we do. But we do. Just got to continue to do so."



On being on the field for 40-plus minutes time of possession



"40 minutes, 10 minutes, 30, i think we're prepared to do any amount of that. I mean, it's something that hasn't been done in a long time. I don't think I've ever played 40 minutes in a football game except high school when I played both ways, but not even that. I don't think it was probably even that long. Now, back-to-back 40-minute games, we're imposing our will on teams. The scoreboard might not light up right now, but like Coach Hafley said, we just take teams into the fourth quarter when they don't want to be there and we win. That's what we're doing right now. That's our brand of football right now and I'm glad it's working. It's working and we're winning."



On why the defense gets beat up more than the offense on long drives



"I don't know, I couldn't really explain. I just know that offensive linemen, we're built kind of a little differently. So, 18, 20, 25, whatever play drive, we're going to be ready for. We like one-play drives too, those work. But, we're not doing that right now, so 18, whatever play drives, we're prepared, we're executing well right now and we've just got to continue to do so."





