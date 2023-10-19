Christian Mahogany and Kam Arnold both spoke this week prior to the Eagles heading out to Georgia. Here's what both had to say...



MAHOGANY



On playing in front of a mobile QB like Castellanos



"It really truly makes the game 11-on-11, you know? I know some guys have probably spoken about that, but it's not just 10-on-11 on every down, it's now 11-on-11 and teams have got to plan for it. I think we've done a good job scheming it up with everything we've done. He's leading the country in rushing yards at quarterback, so we're doing something right. So, it's really truly 11-on-11 and it's great to have a running quarterback like that. I think he's doing a great job so far."



On the running backs



"You know, they're all three different running backs (Garwo, Robichaux and Broome)...but, they all give us something that we need when we need it. They're all doing a great job. Pat is doing a great job always, that's my former roommate. He always does a great job. Kye is a relatively new fella, but he's had a seamless transition, he's been doing a great job and Broome is explosive. He does all the right things. We rely on our running backs a lot, especially last time we played, for sure."



On how much he's enjoying the switch from zone-scheme runs to gap-scheme runs



"Yeah, you know, I like every scheme per say, but I think it's more enjoyable to pull and like, show your talent on the outside and stuff like that. The zone scheme is what we were used to back then and now we just have to be ready for everything. I like it. I think there are explosive plays either way you run it and we've just been doing a great job of hammering the ball, getting with our OC's and Coach Applebaum's done a great job with us. Any scheme, I think we're prepared to run honestly, but, gap is a favorite right now."



On how much fun the Army game was with all the running in the rain



"Yeah. I'm actually from around that area, so I was looking at the weather all week and I was like 'oh yeah, it's going to rain,' but I didn't think it was going to be like that. It was like something...I've never played, I've never seen a game like that, any football game. It was crazy. It seemed like every play we called run, so it was a great feeling. Running for over 300 yards is an accomplishment by any means and we did that and we did that well. We had to run the ball a lot and rely on it versus them, so that's what we planned to do coming out of the half, that's what we did and we won. It worked out well."



On if that game showed what BC can do long term



"Well, yeah. We've always spoken that we want to run the football, right? I mean, that's why I came back. That's why like, Hergel came here, Ozzy's still here, Drew, Logan came here, so guys like that, we wanted to be able to switch the identity from the previous year or whatever, the previous couple of years. We've done that and I think we're doing a great job running the football right now and it's been the best you can ask for. We've just got to keep getting better."



ARNOLD



On what he's seen on film from the GT offense



"They have good athletes. They've got good players. They've got a solid quarterback. It's a good matchup, it's a good challenge this week."



On the pass rush getting better since the Louisville game



"Yeah, it's getting a lot better. I feel that a lot of times we're against those teams where we were playing more passive, but we cut the chains loose and we're going to get after them. Help our DB's out and you know, just get after them."



On GT being zone-rush heavy and what it means for his role as a LB



"Yeah, there's going to be a lot of outside zone, so we're going to have to play sideline-to-sideline. There's going to be gap run through opportunities, you know what I mean? So, when the time comes, we're going to shoot the gaps and get them in the backfield."



On what he believes was the defense's best game so far this season



"Virginia. Definitely Virginia. We had a lot of fun that game."



On the defense closing out games against UVA and Army



"We've got a lot of fight. We've got a lot of fight, we're never going to quit. At the end of the day, it's us vs. them and it's our mentality to stop the opposing team and get the ball back to our offense."



On Vinny DePalma still being productive after so many years



"He's a hell of a player. He's one of the toughest guys I've played with. He fights hard, he competes hard. Very smart, instinctive player and I love playing with him."

