Late last week before Pro Day took over the local coverage here, both Joe Griffin and new transfer Ryan O'Keefe met with the media for the first time.



Here's what both had to say as the Eagles wrapped up Week 2 of Spring Practice:



JOE GRIFFIN

ON USING MOMENTUM OF LAST YEAR HEADING INTO THIS YEAR

"Honestly, just starting off by being a leader, knowing everything I have to do. Plays, coverages, just really being on top of every small detail. Giving my teammates all I have."



ON RYAN O'KEEFE

"Oh, Ryan's a great guy. Honestly, he came and just took a minute and really connected right away."



ON CONNECTION WITH EMMETT MOREHEAD

"I call him Touchdown Jesus. Four games, 1,000 yards...first three games starting and throwing for 1,000, that's pretty impressive to me. He's just a hard worker."



ON STEPPING UP WITH ZAY FLOWERS GONE

"I feel like we're all going to step up. Of course, everybody's going to play hard, but me, J-Will, Ryan, Dino Tomlin. We're just studying the playbook and getting extra work in every day."



ON WHAT WILL BE DIFFERENT THIS YEAR AFTER NOT-SO-GREAT RESULTS LAST YEAR

"The extra work. That's where it's going to come. That extra time...either when practice is over, getting the extra study in for plays. The extra work with the quarterback. Asking your coach what you can work on. The little stuff, the extra time put in. Extra meetings, things like that."



RYAN O'KEEFE

ON BIGGEST DIFFERENCE SO FAR BETWEEN BC AND UCF

"The biggest difference is really just the opportunity to network out here. Boston College has like a rich tradition. Definitely the playbook is different. It's a pro style offense, I really like that to be able to transition to the NFL."



ON WHAT HE'LL BRING TO THE TEAM

"I'm trying to bring my speed. That's really what I've built my whole game on as a smaller guy, but I'm really explosive. I'm really just trying to bring explosive plays and show that dog I got."



ON COMPARISONS TO ZAY FLOWERS

"I feel like we're similar in certain ways, but I'm more of a downfield guy. He's a downfield guy for sure, but he's also really good in the intermediate. We are similar, same size, but I'm really more of that vertical downfield guy."



ON THE WR GROUP AS A WHOLE

"Really, when I got here they loved me up like I've been here the whole time. I just tried to come in, I'm older, so just trying to give them what I've learned over the course of a couple years and learn from them too. If we learn from each other we're just going to get better as a group."



ON PRACTICE & LEARNING THE NEW OFFENSE

"Practice has been cool. It's a lot more technical for me, a lot more thinking. So, I'm just trying to slow that down and focus on the small details and getting that right."



ON THE PROCESS OF TRANSFERRING AND CHOOSING BC

"The process was easy for me, I ain't going to lie. Coach Wyatt the receiving coach here was at UCF, so I knew I was coming here before I even hit the portal."



ON EMMETT MOREHEAD

"Emmett's a good quarterback. I can't wait to play with him, he's really good. From what I heard last year, he only played four games and threw for 1,000 yards, so I'm excited to see what he do this year...just take off as a team."





