The work continued inside Fish Field House on Wednesday morning. Coach Haf spoke again after practice as the team ramped up a bit heading into an important scrimmage day on Sunday.



ON RAMPING UP BEFORE SUNDAY AND FAN FEST THURSDAY NIGHT



"I think it's cool, I think our players are excited about it. It gets you into the stadium. Little bit later in the day, so we'll start at night, change up the time on them a little bit. It gets their families here. It gets some fans here. It'll be cool to get some youth kids here and around to see them practice, sign some autographs after. We want to kind of change that up and give back a little bit. Hopefully a bunch of people come out and watch our players. Then, the following day will be kind of a walkthrough day...Sunday we'll go in the stadium and scrimmage. We're getting there. We're close"



ON IF THE SCRIMMAGE WILL BE MORE SPRING GAME-ISH OR COMPETITIVE



"Nah, there will be no one there watching. No TV cameras, no. It will be full go and it will be full offensive scheme vs. full defensive scheme and we won't hold back. The spring game, you just want to be careful and get out healthy. You don't want to show too much scheme. This will be getting ready to play a game at this point. This is entirely different."



ON HOW THE NEW FACES IN THE SECONDARY ARE COMING ALONG



"Alex Washington's had a really good camp. He's a playmaker because of his size and length. He's a really smart kid, tough kid. He's been really solid. Amari Jackson, not really a new face, but remember, we started Amari vs. Clemson last year. I remember the first play he had it was like 'oh boy, he isn't scared,' and then he got hurt or he probably would've finished and started every game after that. John Pupel is probably a name nobody is talking about. John's going to make a run to be a starter. He's smart. he's tough. He's reliable. He has an edge to him. He's a good football player, man, he's a really good football player and he keeps showing up. I'd be foolish not to mention him, he's got a chance. And then, Victor (Nelson). Victor's got ball skills. He had two picks today at practice where he's just so instinctive. He goes up, he sees it and he tries to make plays on the ball. Khari's coming back from an injury. He'll be good to go next week, so I'm excited to see what he'll be able to do...It's cool. Now there's competition for jobs. They're fighting every day and the freshman are doing a good job. Carter Davis and KP Price, they're in there. It's going to be fun to see how it plays out. Then, if we can rotate guys and we can play more, we'll play more. I'm excited about that."



MORE ON ALEX WASHINGTON



"(He's) a corner. He'll play zone, he'll play man, find out if he can tackle, how well he tackles as we get going. As I said, he's got good size, he's got good length. He's very smart and practices really hard. The neat thing about him - I said it at the staff meeting the other day - you're not noticing him a lot and that's a good thing for a corner. When you're noticing guys at corner, it's usually because they're getting beat deep. You watch him and the ball's not going his way, that's a good sign. We'll try to get him some more action, but he's put together a good six days. I'm excited to see what he can do...I think in the spring, the first time he probably back pedaled and was trying to get a feel as the DB when to flip your hips (against Ryan O'Keefe), he probably didn't realize how fast he had to flip his hips because Ryan was five yards past him at that point,. But, he's adjusted and I think he's done a really good job with that."





ON ANY FRESHMAN THAT HAVE STOOD OUT AND COULD SEE EARLY PLAYING TIME



"There's been guys that have jumped out...the cool deal is, the older guys, you see how excited they get when (the younger guys) have a couple interceptions or a couple big plays. I thought Jacobe threw the ball really well. I thought today was probably his best day throwing the ball/ Nate Johnson had a couple nice catches. Jaedn Skeete, that's a guy that's already working in with the ones and twos. Those guys jumped out today. It's just cool to see the energy and to be able to do that. We haven't been able to do it. Those guys (freshmen) have been our twos, now they're our threes and fours. So, yeah, we've got to continue to develop them. You know what's going to happen. At some point during the year, we're going to need some of those guys."



ON FRESHMAN JOSIAH GRIFFIN



"That guy's in the mix. Another guy who's got a chance to help us, I think this year. We've got some depth at that position, but he's rolling in. He's not a guy who's just working with the threes in the end (of practice), he's got a chance. I think he's going to be a really good player. He's put on weight. He's put on strength. He can bend and he's another really smart guy. I know Joe Griffin is a name everybody knows and talks about, but Josiah's going to be one everybody will too. It might not happen this year, but it's going to happen."



ON THE IMPORTANCE OF THE SAME UNIT PLAYING ON THE O-LINE ALL SEASON



"It changes everything. It's not just offense, it changes your defense and special teams. We're going to run the ball. I want to control the game by running the ball and not playing 110 plays on defense. Playing the game of field position like we did early when I was here and trying to win the field position battle and possession battle. The time of possession battle, which is really important. It all goes up front on both sides of the ball. If you can run the ball and take time off the clock, then your pass game comes alive, right? You score a lot of points. Those guys have done a really good job. There's still battles. It's great to see that there's competition and there's depth. We don't talk about Kevin Cline. Kevin Cline was our starting right tackle, gets injured, and Kevin's in the mix. Last year at this time, I was like 'this guy's gonna' be...,' and I still think he is. He hasn't played football in a while because of the ACL. I'm excited about that group, but we've got to keep them healthy. There's a nastiness and a toughness and a chip on their shoulder, with some new guys. I hope people keep sleeping on that group."



ON DIFFERENCE WITH MOREHEAD BETWEEN THIS YEAR AND LAST YEAR



"Just more confidence. Last year, he really didn't have many reps and just went in and played ball. He's more confident.. He knows what he's doing. The ball's coming out quicker. With people in his face and stuff he's less likely to drop his eyes and keep his eyes down the field and step up, hit his check downs. Just experience and confidence at the position is a premium."



