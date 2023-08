CHESTNUT HILL - After sort of bursting on the scene his freshman year with some big plays, Jaden Williams (like the rest of the offense) was quiet in 2022.



He's looking to change that in 2023 and spoke to the media for the first time this camp after practice inside Alumni on Tuesday. It was a short one, but here's what he had to say...



ON HIS CONNECTION WITH MOREHEAD



"Yeah, me and Emmett...I worked out with Emmett a lot the last two years even though he was behind Phil. Me and him really gelled before camp even started, so I'm already confident in what I'm seeing."



ON WHAT TYPE OF BALL MOREHEAD THROWS



"It's a good ball, a crisp ball."



ON BALANCING PUSHING YOURSELF THIS TIME OF YEAR WITH MAKING SURE YOU'RE READY TO GO WEEK 1 AND FOR THE WHOLE SEASON



"Staying in the treatment room. Staying on top of your diet. Putting good things in your body. That's all I can really do right now. I was battling an injury a little earlier in camp but I'm good now."



MORE ON PACING YOURSELF FOR THE ENTIRE SEASON



"Yes, you definitely have to. Just staying in the training room. I try to stay after hours in the training room and if I'm not in the training room, I'm in my room doing some treatments and stuff. You've just got to stay on top of it if you really want to go the full season."