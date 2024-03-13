Drew Kendall is now one of the veteran leaders for BC and spoke following Wednesday's second spring practice:



On if he's a 2nd set of eyes for TC

“I am. He’s doing a lot. Coach O’Brien is asking a lot out of Thomas and me and him are working a lot together. I’m trying to help him out and he’s helping me out a lot. Just that constant communication between each other is really important.”

On difference between Hafley & O'Brien practice so far"



I'd say it's very similar, but practices are also a little different. Every coach has their own ways of how they like to run practice. Both (practices) have been great. I'm excited to get the next 13, 12 practices in with the spring game, so yeah, we're excited."



On importance of continuity with the O-line returning 3 of 5 starters



"It’s huge. You’ve seen it over the past two years. When things change, it can get a little shaky. We have three out of five coming back. We’re switching up a lot of things, guys are playing everywhere and this is what spring is all about, right? Building that continuity, getting that O-line culture together and kind of getting six, seven, eight guys being able to go in there and everyone thinking as one mind.”



On importance of O'Brien retaining Matt Applebaum

“We’ve got a great relationship with Coach Applebaum, obviously. I have a very big belief in him that he can develop offensive linemen. I’m very glad he’s still here and excited to work with him for another year.”



On Hafley's departure & initial excitement for O'Brien

“I’m really happy for Coach Hafley and his family. It’s a great opportunity for him, but this is a new era of Boston College football and we’re really excited about that too. We were excited about (O’Brien). Like I said, it’s a new era of BC football and moving forward we’re going to have a really good spring and see what we can do.”



On new OC Will Lawing

"He's a very intelligent, very smart football mind. He's doing a lot of fun plays out there that I love to run. I've really loved working with him so far and I'm excited for the rest of spring."



On what can cause an O-lineman to have a false start



"There's a lot of different things that go into the play. It can be a cadence, it can be just a mental lapse, it can be the defense doing something. There's a lot of things that go on during a football play, so you can never pinpoint it on one thing. There could be a lot of different things that lead to issues."