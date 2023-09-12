CHESTNUT HILL - Drew Kendall spoke Monday morning as BC turned its attention to Red Bandana week and the No. 3 Florida State Seminoles coming to town. Here's what BC's center had to say...



ON THE HOLY CROSS GAME



"Yeah, it was really frustrating. A win is a win, but it was frustrating we had to sit in the locker room for 2.5 hours during the rain delay. It was frustrating going back looking at all the really poor mistakes that were made by this team. I think we just need to clean that stuff up. Like, it's getting addressed. We really need to clean that up. If we clean that up, that game looks completely different. But, yeah, going back to the film, cleaning that stuff up will make a huge difference and if we keep that up we're not going to be able to hang around."



ON IF PENALTIES STEM FROM FRUSTRATION



"I'm not sure what it is. I think part of it is just not being able to keep your composure in the moment. That's a big thing, trying to be able to see the bigger picture and be like 'this isn't worth it at the end of the day.' Just drilling that in guys heads. Trying to play more for...get rid of that selfish attitude and start thinking about we need to move onto the next play type of thing."



ON HOW DIFFERENT IT IS WITH CASTELLANOS UNDER CENTER



"Yeah, it's going better. It was definitely...it was different moving from...Thomas was never really used to a traditional cadence coming from UCF, he used the clap cadence. So, we've transitioned to that, so just getting through that, working through that. It's been good now, but it was a challenge at first."



ON HOW IT'S FELT RUNNING THE BALL FAIRLY WELL THE FIRST TWO WEEKS



"Yeah, running the ball is always fun. It's been real good. Hopefully, we can...they (FSU) has got a really good group, so we've got to keep that going. But, yeah, first two weeks have been a good start."



ON HIS HEALTH



"I'm great. I feel good. Got to keep that going too, but yeah, I feel good right now."



ON HAVING MAHOGANY BACK



"It's been nice to have him next to me, definitely. He's still getting there, but he's feeling really good. He's getting that confidence back and I'm really excited to have him back."



ON FSU'S FRONT SEVEN AND BACKUPS AS WELL



"Yeah, all of their guys...their first front seven and their second front seven, they're all really great players. It doesn't matter who's in the game, they all have the ability to rush the passer and stop the run, so it's going to be a challenge every minute we're in the game. You can't really focus on one guy. They're all great players, so, just being really focused on our game plan and how we're going to win the game. Really dialing in on that."



ON KYE ROBICHAUX'S PERFORMANCE VS. HOLY CROSS



"Kye ran really hard. I mean, that one play where he dragged - I forget who it was - for like eight yards. That fired us up. He stepped up big for us when Pat went down and Broome wasn't able to go. I mean, he's a great player. We've got great running backs. I think you'll see that all year long. Running the ball and running hard really gets us fired up.



ON IF O-LINEMEN HAVE TO CHANGE STYLES WITH DIFFERENT RB'S IN THE GAME



"No, not really. It's hard for us to even really...like, when you're in the middle of a drive you're focused on so much, sometimes you have no idea who's in there. I don't even notice."