Dino Tomlin spoke Monday morning following practice as BC began prep for Syracuse on Friday night. With Ryan O'Keefe still out and Lewis Bond getting banged up against UConn, Dino may need to take on a bigger role Friday.



Here's the Q&A exchange between him, myself, Rich Thompson and Trevor Haas inside Fish Field House...



On the rushing attack complimenting the passing game



"I've noticed safeties are definitely coming down, so it gives us more of a chance to go over the top. Hopefully, this week we'll capitalize more on that opportunity."



On if that's a reason there are multiple receivers with catches of 30+ yards on the team



"Yeah and I think we're just explosive too. We've got good guys."



On how much pride he takes in coming up with a big catch when the team needs it



"I just like being able to come through for my teammates. We've been working hard since the summer, putting a lot of time in. To be able to come through in clutch moments with the game on the line means a lot to me, just for my teammates. Not really for anything else. Not for me, but to be able to do it for the guys."



On if there's more of a sense of urgency now heading into November



"We're kind of on a good little run right now. So, we're just trying to keep the momentum. I don't want to...I wouldn't necessarily say it's because of November, it's just kind of where we're at with our momentum. I feel like we're kind of figuring out how to play, so I think it's just timing up right."



On Charlie Gordinier's big catch



(Smiling) "Oh, it was crazy. I was across the field, I thought (Castellanos) was throwing it to me, but Charlie was wide open. It was fun. That's all I've got to say about it. He makes a lot of those plays in practice, so it was good to see him do it in a game."



On the mindset of the receivers when Castellanos starts to scramble



"We have rules, but he kind of runs anywhere, so you just try to get in where you fit in, you know? It's fun doing it with him and it keeps the defense on their toes. It's been a good deal."



On if the UConn film was frustrating despite dominating in every big category



"It's extremely frustrating. I didn't have a good day (on Saturday). Even though we won, we obviously left a lot on the table and we're always trying to go for perfection because it might work this time, but you know, we see Syracuse this week and they're a good team. What may have went good last week is not necessarily going to go this week. So, we're always trying to watch the tape and find different ways to make us better."



On Jaedn Skeete stepping up



"He's very talented. He's young, so he's pretty naive, but a lot of that helps him in his favor. He's not scared of the moment. He's been able to capitalize...obviously last week he went pretty crazy, so hopefully he can capitalize and keep moving forward where hopefully he gets some more opportunities for himself."