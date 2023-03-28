It's hard to believe, but BC is past the halfway point of spring ball already.



Tuesday morning's practice was the eighth out of the 15-practice slate that wraps up on April 15 with the spring game. Coach Hafley met the media following practice, here's what he had to say:



ON TRANSFER DL GEORGE ROOKS

"Athletic. He can play three technique, five technique, he can play on the edge. He's got a lot of twitch and he's got good size. He's a big kid who's getting stronger. I thought (Coact Matusz) did a good job developing him in the winter. We've known him for a while. We recruited him really hard out of high school and then when he entered the portal we connected. I went to his house fairly quickly after that. Just really good to have him here. I think he's going to be a really good football player and he's a good kid...he's athletic and you can see it. He's very twitchy and he has very good instincts and kind of knows when to get vertical (batting balls down). He can rush the QB. He's gotten his hand on a few footballs (in practice) and made some plays. He'll give us pass rush ability, he'll be good on first and second down and some depth on that D-line, which we need on both sides. I'm really glad he's here."



ON WHERE THE TEAM IS AT WITH PRACTICES AND HEALTH

"We scrimmaged Saturday, so we've been in full pads. I thought Saturday's scrimmage went really well. We played like, a half of a game which will progress this Saturday when we'll scrimmage again. We ran the ball really well. Offensive line looked really, really good, which is really encouraging walking out of here Saturday. The backs looked good, multiple guys. You can tell the offense wanted to focus on running the ball. We threw it pretty good, but we didn't throw it much. We came out and ran the ball well. The offense had a really good day. Today, the defense came out - which you would expect - came out swinging today and did a nice job early on. The offense fought back and did a good job at the end, so it was pretty balanced. I like how our offensive line looks right now, we have depth. (Christian) Mahogany worked into a few more drills today, still not doing all team. George Takacs worked in today, Shitta (Silah) came back today. So, when you see Christian starting to do some pod work and Shitta and George working in team settings, it's good to have them back. I think we're trending in the right direction right now. Guys are working hard, coming together as a team and I like where we're at."



ON IF HE EVER THOUGHT OF USING MARCUS VALDEZ IN GOAL LINE PACKAGES AFTER HIS PRO DAY PERFORMANCE

"I was impressed with Marcus' Pro Day. The cool thing is, he went out and did defensive line drills, then right after that he went out and did linebacker drills and then he jumped in and was running routes with the running backs. He looked really athletic and he ran really well. Really good time. Marcus is a guy, when that guy puts his mind to something he gets it done. Maybe someone will take him as a fullback. I should have thought of it. We knew what kind of athlete he was. Now, usually during the season if you guys remember. he's been wearing elbow braces, both hands look like clubs, so the last thing I'm going to do is give a guy the ball who's got two clubs and two bionic arms. But, that guy represents what it means to be a BC football player. He's tough, he's relentless and he went out on Pro Day and probably did more drills than anyone I've ever seen in my life. Hopefully he gets a chance. It wouldn't surprise me if he does and then holds on. It's what he's done his whole life."



ON WHAT THROWING AT PRO DAY COULD DO FOR EMMETT MOREHEAD'S CONFIDENCE MOVING FORWARD

"Yeah, you had just about every NFL team represented watching Zay and Zay asked him to throw to him. He's got a comfort level with him and that was really nice of Emmett to do because he threw a lot in practice and then again at practice the next day, but he warmed up and did a really good job. It definitely will help him. Not only for people to get eyes on him, but just to go through that, all of the sudden you've got pro guys looking at you and watching you. But, we know Emmett can throw. He looked great. Zay I thought did a really good job. Woodbey looked really good in his drills, Booze, I thought, looked great. We didn't have many....hopefully all those guys catch on somewhere and hopefully, Zay's name will be called on that first day."



ON HAVING ZAY BACK

"It was great to have him back. I mean, I feel like he's been at every practice since he's been back. He's been in the office, he's been in my office, it feels like he never left and I kind of wish he was back for good. It's his time and I'm excited to see it. He's worked really hard, done all the right things and he's impressed a lot of people, which doesn't surprise any of us. You guys know Zay, he's just a fun guy to be around and a great person."



ON KYLE HERGEL PLAYING CENTER AND GUARD

"Yeah, he's playing center-guard. Christian's not doing team right now, so, moving guys around and I mean, he's a guy that has the ability to play center and guard, so I think it's good for his future. He's definitely right in the thick of the guard spot, but you've got to have a backup center. For Kyle's own sake and his future, you've got to have some versatility, so we're teaching him how to snap the ball. I'm really glad he's here. He's one of the strongest guys on our team. He's tough, he brings an edge to the line and he's done a really good job so far."



ON FINN DIRSTINE HOPPING IN THE PORTAL

"Not a surprise at all. Finn was done here playing. We had great conversations. Mutually, it was time and I hope he finds a place. Finn's a great kid and I hope he can stay healthy and play. Great person, tough and I'll do my best to help him find a spot to play."





