CHESTNUT HILL - We're down to just three spring practices already.



BC took the field for the only time this week on Wednesday, with two more practices set for next Tuesday and Thursday before the spring game a week from this Saturday (April 15). Hafley spoke with the media about a few different things on Wednesday including the ramp up to the game, Zay heading to the NFL Draft and more...



ON WHAT PRACTICES LOOK LIKE DEEPER INTO THE SPRING

"Now, all third down is in and today we started two-minute. Now we're just kind of getting everybody off the field and playing football. Every day is kind of more of a scrimmage than coaches telling guys where to line up, having a script. It's trying to make the coaches think. Down and distance so they have to call it and not plan it and then same with the players. Put them in the low red, high red, today we did two two-minute situations where they've got to learn to play the game now. So, when we come back (after Easter) we'll have two really good practices the same way. More scrimmage-type mentality. More physical and then we'll taper off in the spring game a little bit. Obviously, we're not going to run all of our plays. No one's seen us play offense yet, so we're not going to show it on TV. We'll dummy down the spring game, have fun with it, but the next two (practices) have to be real physical, competitive, making guys think so we can kind of sort things out going into training camp.



ON THE RAMP UP TO THE SPRING GAME

"For me, closed door practices are where we can get the most done. They'll be more physical. more game-like and more scrimmage-like than the actual spring game. We'll be limited in what we run...I think everywhere around the country it's kind of getting like that, especially if you have new coordinators on either side of the ball or a new staff in general. The focus is going to be let them rest, I hope they have a great Easter with their families, get away for a little bit. Monday we'll meet, Tuesday we'll go hard and then whether we draft players for the spring game and what the format is going to be, we'll figure that out. But, I've got to focus on these next two practices."



ON IF THE TEAM IS FULLY ACCLIMATED TO THE "NEW" STAFF

"The defense is...we're not going to miss a beat there. We're going to do some new things, but the defense isn't changing. Offensively, yeah. I think they've picked it up pretty quick. The run game is more extensive. I think it's very detailed and I think that's been the emphasis. We have to run the ball and we've run it very well in both scrimmage - especially the first one. We've run the ball consistently in practice, but there's definitely a learning curve. I think they've all done a great job piecing it together and there's been huge buy-in from the players because they're seeing success early. I think the coaches have done a good job and it helps they already have relationships. Everybody we have here already has relationships with those players, so I think that's been a big help."



ON THE TIGHT ENDS

"It's great to have George back. So good to have him back healthy. You forget how fast and explosive he is. Everybody knew he was a really good blocker, then we saw him early in the season catch the ball and really turn into a receiver. He's back healthy now which is awesome to see. Jeremiah Franklin, we kind of threw him into the fire last year and he's taken a huge step...physically, he's taken one of the biggest jumps as a blocker because we're going to use those tight ends."



ON CHRISTIAN MAHOGANY

"Christian was live today. So, I think everybody - including the D-line - was excited to have him back. That was cool to see. He was full and it was awesome."



ON HAVING A TON OF RECRUITS AT PRACTICE AND WHAT HE WANTS THEM TO GET OUT OF THE BC EXPERIENCE

"Recruits are here. I think it's really important that we center our visits around practice. We want them to see our coaches coach and our players play. I want them to get the vibe and the energy at practice, I think it's a huge selling point. And, i want them around our players because I think that's a huge selling point. I want the kids to see it. I want their families to see it and then I spend a lot of time with them up in my office. I will for the remainder of the afternoon. That's why I like to have them around practice, rather than just a weekend in February when we're not doing anything. They've got to see us coaches and see that our coaches can develop players. They can sit in the meetings with us in the morning which is really cool. They'll come to my team meeting, which I think is different than just having a Junior Day. We've had a lot of recruits at every practice. I mean, it's Wednesday and it's full. I think the coaches and recruiting staff are doing a great job. Obviously, JT (Jason Tudryn) is exceptional. A ton of local kids have been here. The top local kids have been here. Today, we've got kids from Utah, California, Florida, like, all over the country we have kids here today, which is awesome."



ON DINO TOMLIN

"He's been awesome. Dino is one of the best guys, energy. Like, you know the feeing around Zay? The positive, upbeat...that's Dino. Smart, reliable, personality and he keeps showing up. You think back to the NC State game last year and some of the catches he made, it's what he does in practice. He knows what he's doing in the huddle, he's always in a good mood, he's always got a smile on his face. He's a productive guy and a good football player. He's a great person and he's become one of our best players."



ON ZAY FLOWERS BEING INVITED TO THE NFL DRAFT AND IF HE'LL BE ATTENDING ALONGSIDE HIM

"Yes. Zay and I have talked the whole time. If he goes and gets his invitation and decides to go, I wouldn't miss it for the world. Zay and I are really close. That's an extremely special day and I would not miss that for the world. I was there for Zion (Johnson) which was special and this one will be the same. Hopefully, his name will get called on that first day and that's a special one."



ON IF THE SUCCESS OF WOMEN'S LAX AND BASEBALL HELP FUEL THE FOOTBALL PROGRAM

"I think it helps everything. I think Coach Gambino and Acacia are doing awesome jobs. I went to the baseball game last weekend, I watched the baseball and softball games. The energy and excitement and belief they have, I think he's a great coach. If you look, this time last year, it wasn't anything like this. You get young guys who are developed and believe, all of the sudden he's got them. Acacia, just the consistency. I've watched those girls practice, it's impressive. They're really good and talented, athletic and well coached. Continued success to both of them. That's really cool for Gambino - who's one of the best guys ever."