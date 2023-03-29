For the first time since being named the co-offensive coordinator, Steve Shimko addressed his new role and a few other things following Tuesday's practice.



Shimko knows the only way anyone on the staff will look good is if results show up on the field and he's confident those will come in 2023. Here's what the new co-OC had to say:



ON WHERE THE OFFENSE IS AT THROUGH EIGHT SPRING PRACTICES

"We finished our scrimmage on Saturday and (Tuesday) came back out and had a little bit of red zone install. I think the whole staff, guys are very comfortable with. Coach Chudzinski, myself, Coach Wyatt, Coach Applebaum, Coach Huggins and all the sports staff, I think...we're pretty familiar with everyone, so the comfortability is there. The quarterbacks, the O-line, just the whole skilled perimeter is getting more used to how we're calling it. I think they're understanding our sense of urgency, which is good. Very pleased with everything they've done. You talk about work...when everything got announced and decided, or at least when they heard of it, they've been non-stop just working, hungry for more information. They've been coming in constantly, meeting extra, working inside here extra. I think as a whole, we're all very comfortable. Still a lot of work to do, but the good thing is we've got a lot of guys busting their butts working to get it right."



ON HIS ROLE SPECIFICALLY

"I'd say it's a team effort to put this thing together. I'm coaching the quarterbacks, so I have a good feel, a good sense of what they are looking for and what they want and what they like to hear. They like to say things and hear things and what plays they'd like. Then, Coach Chudzinski has all the experience in the world. I think I'm the luckiest coordinator in the country to have a guy that was a head coach in the NFL and a coordinator in the NFL for a long time. Just being able to bounce ideas off of. He's really good with just the overall...keeping everything organized, the organizational part of it. It's a team effort and I wouldn't even say it's just there. Coach Wyatt does a great job with our receivers and we take a lot of input from him. Coach Applebaum we got back from the NFL and he's a master at the O-line play and the run game. Coach Huggins sees things from a running back's eyes. So, I wouldn't even say it just ends with Coach Chud and myself, it goes to all phases and it is a total team effort. Coach (Dave) Bucar works really hard doing everything behind the scenes. He's helped us put this playbook together. These are guys that are crucial parts. It's not just Chud, it's not just me, it's all of these guys."



ON RUNNING GAME IMPROVEMENT THIS SPRING (PARTICULARLY ON 1ST & 2ND DOWN)

"We're doing a lot of things. We're doing lot of variations and formations with personnel, so it's a lot on the centers and a lot on the O-line for ID purposes and stuff. The amount of volume that they're able to handle right now is really remarkable, especially with the fact that it's completely new terminology and a new system. They're doing a great job and really taking a professional approach to this whole thing....just guys buying in. Running backs running really hard. Coach Applebaum doing a great job, Coach Chud leading the charge of the run game and Coach Huggins getting these guys tracks and pass right. There's a lot of different reasons why the run game struggled last year. We're not going to talk about last year. We just want to focus on this coming year. I do know this, without a group effort as far as putting the run game together, without the hard work of the players, this wouldn't be getting done. I do feel very confident we'll be able to run the ball this year because of all those things."



ON EMMETT MOREHEAD AS A LEADER

"I think he just leads by his actions. One of our young quarterbacks Jacobie Robinson said to me just yesterday actually was 'I learn a lot from Emmett just the way he approaches everything,' he's the first one in, last one to leave. He asks more questions than anyone on the offense because he wants to be, he's striving for perfection. He knows he's not going to get there, but he's going to keep working to be perfect and have all the knowledge he can. I think he's able to do it just by what he shows and just the competitive nature he has, the work ethic he has. He's a likable guy. He tries to take care of other people. The way he builds relationships with his receivers, his O-linemen, everything he does outside of football speaks volumes about him being a leader."



ON MOREHEAD THROWING AT PRO DAY

"I think it's cool. I think for him, just like...having this guy Zay Flowers who could be a first round draft pick - wherever he ends up - BC's all-time leading receiver went up to him and essentially really pleased to have him throw to him. I think for Emmett, that should be pretty cool. Also in the same token, we all talked, that was the right thing to do for Zay. He did the right thing agreeing to do it and trying to help Zay as much as possible."



ON DREW KENDALL BEING A SECOND SET OF EYES FOR MOREHEAD

"Oh yeah. Emmett relies on him for everything, he really does. They work hand-in-hand, it's like having two more coaches out there. Coach Applebaum's out there playing center and I'm playing quarterback. They see things that you wouldn't imagine seeing, especially for, essentially how young - I know they played a lot of football - but essentially how young they are, it's remarkable how much they're able to communicate and get things on the right page. We always talk about finding a solution. Don't tell me what the problem is, just find a solution and those two guys are kind of in charge of doing that."



ON HOW EXCITED HE IS TO CREATE THINGS FOR RYAN O'KEEFE THIS YEAR

"It's fun to turn on the film every time he goes. That guy can open up and really run. It's fun to install certain things from other places, whether it's other schools or NFL teams, you install a couple things from UCF and you see this guy running around making all these long runs, breaking tackles and just blowing by people. It's cool to realize, oh, wait, we've got that guy on our team now. It's really cool to have him. The receiver group is doing a great job. We're a little limited because of injuries right now, but they're working their butt off in the run game, in the pass game, making plays downfield, celebrating with each other, they bring the energy. That's the group we kind of lean on. Dino Tomlin is the guy we lean on for the energy in the offense for sure."







