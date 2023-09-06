CHESTNUT HILL - It had been a long road back for Christian Mahogany.



The big man and possible future first round NFL Draft pick played his first game in over a year last Saturday against NIU. Mahogany talked about that, the result, how he felt and bouncing back from the loss on Monday. Here's everything from the quick presser...



ON AN O-LINEMAN'S MINDSET WHEN QB'S ARE ROTATING



"I would say it's a similar approach (to what Ben Petrula, Alec Lindstrom and others used to take) I'm going to do my job and all five of us are going to do our job, regardless of who's in there at quarterback. So, yeah, we've just got to focus on what we have to try and do to try and be successful."



ON RUN BLOCKING



"I feel like it just makes us more versatile, to run block and pass protect really well at a high level, which we're all trying to accomplish at this stage where we are. I feel like if they want to be balanced I think we'll be prepared for it and we'll just continue to do what they ask of us."



ON HOW HE FELT HIS FIRST GAME BACK



"I felt good. I felt really confident in my abilities to succeed in both run and pass. I was asked to do more in the past couple months than usual. It's been a grind, but I'm excited to be back."



ON IF HE NEEDED TO KNOCK SOME RUST AT BEORE FEELING FULLY COMFORTABLE



"Yeah, I haven't played a game since 2021, so it was kind of tough in the beginning. Like, you know, I had a couple bad penalties myself, which I take ownership and accountability for that I'm going to fix. It's just, I had to get that sense of being in a game again. Talking with my teammates (on the field), stuff like that. So, I'm going to continue to improve in that aspect, for sure."



ON POSITIVES THE O-LINE TOOK AWAY DESPITE THE LOSS



"Yeah, you know, I felt like we did a really good job of protecting the quarterback, whoever was in at the time. I mean, one sack (given up) and I don't think it came until the fourth quarter. So, that's really improvement from last year. And, two tackles for loss, that's a number we can build on for sure. Just keep pounding the rock."



ON IF THERE WAS A SENSE THE RUN GAME WAS PRODUCTIVE DESPITE NUMBERS NOT BEING EYE-POPPING



"Yeah. We felt like we ran the ball efficiently for when it was called and I think we'll continue to do more of that, hopefully. That's the game plan. I want to be able to run the football successfully and I'm glad...like, the numbers obviously weren't huge like 300, but hopefully it can get to that point."



ON BOUNCING BACK AGAINST HOLY CROSS AND NOT HAVING A REPEAT LIKE AFTER RUTGERS IN 2022



"You know, we just can't let it affect us. We can't let it affect us as a whole team, as a staff, everyone in the building, the fans, everyone. You just have to be able to put your best foot forward and continue to work every day. That's what we're going to do. I know this team pretty well. I've been around these guys for a while and I get a sense that we're not just going to lay down and just take it. We're going to come back and we're going to be ready for who we have in front of us next week."