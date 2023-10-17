In addition to Hafley speaking on Monday, Castellanos did as well. He's a man of few words and/or still getting used to the whole media thing. Either way, here's what he had to say for 3:03 on Monday morning...



On how he's grown & what he's learned through six games



"I would say I've learned a lot. Just how the game goes and how it's been going. It's been going really good. I've been growing...I feel like I've been growing game in and game out. Just not as a quarterback, but as a leader for this team on and off the field."



On when he knew the game plan would be so run heavy for the Army game



"I think it was like Thursday during the walkthrough or whatever. It was like, it might rain, so we kind of practiced with wet balls. But, didn't know it was going to be that type of running game until pregame. It started raining and it was like, you've got to be ready to do whatever to help the team win."



On how the offense caters to his skill set



"I feel like we can do it all. You want to run me? We can run me. We've got a great running game, great O-line and we've got a great passing game as well. We're ready to showcase that this week. I feel like our offense can do everything there is. We've just been stopping ourselves with turnovers or whatever it may be. I just feel like we're a really good offense and we're going to continue to showcase that the next six weeks."



On the difference between last year's O-line performance and this season



"I don't know about last year, I've just seen...I heard. This year, they've been really awesome. We have a lot of holes with the run game, great protection in the pass game. I don't think we've let up a lot of sacks this year. They've been doing a really good job up front with screening, communicating and they get the job done."



On why Lewis Bond is such a good red zone option



"His quickness. Being able to get open and get out with the ball. His awareness, just getting open. Whether it's finding the hole in the zone or just getting open."



On how the tight ends can get more involved in the offense



"Just probably more scheme, scheming it up. I feel like teams now are run blocking and we can scheme that up a little bit to just get them out on the seams or just getting them open and getting them the ball."



On looking ahead to the second half of the season



"Really excited. I feel like the team is really excited. We know we can do something special this year and turn this season around, so I feel like we're all excited and we're all ready to go."



On what he did during the bye week



"Just hung out with my son (dog) Ghost."



