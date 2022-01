Program Alums Express Concern After UNC Blowout

Conte Forum was populated by North Carolina men’s basketball fans Sunday. It didn’t help that Boston College students were still away on winter break, but the gym was littered with UNC blue.

The Tar Heels played like they were right at home, too, using a 49-16 run in the first half to spoil the Eagles’ return to play after BC experienced a 19-day COVID-19 pause.

It was nothing short of an embarrassment for head coach Earl Grant, his staff and his players. And it was a reminder that the Eagles are more than a decade removed from their ACC glory days.

Sean Marshall was part of that run. BC made the NCAA Tournament all four years the guard was in Chestnut Hill, the last two of which the program was a member of the ACC.

Marshall, who went on to play professionally overseas and start a TBT team called Team Challenge ALS in honor of his former college roommate Pete Frates, sent out a string of tweets Sunday afternoon about BC’s lackluster performance against UNC and the trajectory of the program.