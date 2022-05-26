Previewing Maryland: What to Know About the No. 2 Terrapins

Boston College is 1-14 all-time against Maryland—the most prestigious program in the sport—however, the Eagles have faced Cathy Reese's team three times in the last four Championship Weekends, and each of those meetings has been decided by three or fewer goals. To reach its fifth straight national title game, BC will have to get past the Terrapins, who have lost only one game this season (a 13-8 defeat to James Madison on March 26). What exactly are the Eagles getting themselves into? Let's explore.

MARYLAND'S RESUME

Record: 19-1 (6-0 Big Ten) Scoring Offense: 16.10 goals per game (8th nationally) Scoring Defense: 7.35 goals allowed per game (2nd nationally) Shot Percentage: 47.6% (12th nationally) Draw Control Percentage: 56.7% (10th nationally) Caused Turnovers: 8.65 per game (30th nationally) Turnovers: 10.70 per game (1st nationally) Free-Position Percentage: 46.7% (35th nationally) Save Percentage: .546 (1st nationally) Top-25 Wins: 11 RPI: 2

HOW THE TERPS HAVE DOMINATED THE 2022 NCAA TOURNAMENT

After handing Rutgers a 10-goal loss in the Big Ten Championship, Maryland has kept its foot on the gas in May Madness, beating Duke and Florida by a combined 26 goals. The Terrapins delivered the Blue Devils a 19-6 blow and then dusted Florida, 18-5, to advance to its 28th Final Four. It's where the program belongs. Before bowing out in the second round to Duke last year, Maryland had made 11 straight trips to the national semifinals. Reese's Terps made quick work of the Blue Devils this time around, thanks to a 10-goal second quarter that triggered a running clock for the second half. Libby May scored three goals during that surge and finished with a team-high five in the victory. Eloise Clevenger and Jordyn Lipkin both also registered hat tricks. It didn't matter that Maryland's top-two scorers for much of the season—Aurora Cordingley and Hannah Leubecker—combined for just two goals. Goals were coming from every direction. Maryland ended up outshooting Duke, 37-13. Against Florida, though, Cordingley and Leubecker cashed in hat tricks. Still, it was the May show. She poured in another five goals, and the Terps rode an 8-1 third quarter to turn what was a 6-3 halftime lead into another decisive win. Leubecker started the monster run with a pair of goals in the span of 48 seconds. Later in the period, May scored three times. Dating back to 2009, Maryland has now reached 12 of the last 13 Final Fours.

PLAYERS TO KNOW

A Aurora Cordingley: She transferred in from Johns Hopkins this past offseason and has been nothing but spectacular in 2022. Cordingley was a star for the Blue Jays, but she's taken her game to another level as a grad student with Maryland. Not only is she a Tewaaraton Award finalist, but she's also the Big Ten Attacker of the Year. Cordingley is fourth nationally in points per game (5.80) with 116 on the season, and 50 of those have come on assists. A Libby May: May ranks second on the team with 61 goals, 15 of which she has scored in Maryland's last three games. She scored five in the Big Ten Championship, five in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and five more in the Elite Eight. May is 9-of-14 on free-position shots and has three game-winning goals to her name this season. D Abby Bosco: The Penn grad transfer is a first-team IWLCA All-American for a reason. She is seventh in the country with 3.15 ground balls per game. Her 63 ground balls are 31 more than any other Terrapin this year. She's also a vacuum cleaner in the circle, where she's claimed 84 draws, second most on the team. And she's caused a team-high 26 turnovers this season. G Emily Sterling: It's a tall task filling the shoes of Megan Taylor, the only goalie to ever win the Tewaaraton Award. For Emily Sterling, it just took some time. She's bumped her save percentage up from. 399 in 2021 to .549 in 2022. Now, she's tops in the country in that department. The junior has piled up seven double-digit save performances this season and is coming off an eight-stop outing versus Florida.

Aurora Cordingley (right) runs to celebrate with Hannah Leubecker (left) during Maryland's Big Ten Tournament semifinal win over Johns Hopkins (Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics).

NUMBERS TO KNOW

14 — the number of NCAA Championships Maryland has won. The Terps have claimed four of the sport's last seven national titles. 78 — the number of NCAA Tournament wins Maryland has logged, the most of any program in the sport. 12.0 — the scoring margin the Terps have posted over their last three games. 4 — the number of turnovers Maryland committed in its Elite Eight victory over Florida.

KEYS TO THE GAME